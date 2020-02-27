e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Gautham Menon reveals he’s ready to make Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2 if Simbu is ready

Gautham Menon reveals he’s ready to make Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2 if Simbu is ready

In an interaction with fans, Gautham Vasudev Menon, in a live chat on his Instagram page, said he would gladly make VTV 2 if Simbu said yes. He reportedly has Anushka Shetty in mind as actress.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:15 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Gautham Menon wants Anushka Shetty and Simbu if he ever makes Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2, he has said.
Gautham Menon wants Anushka Shetty and Simbu if he ever makes Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2, he has said.
         

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has revealed that he’s ready with the story for the sequel to his hit Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV). He added that he will make the sequel if he gets a nod from actor Simbu.

Answering a fan’s question in a live chat on his instagram page on VTV 2, Gautham said: “VTV 2 will happen if Simbu says yes. A lot of thought and writing has gone into the film. It’s a project I really want to make.”

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which released a decade ago, explores the complicated relationship between a Tamil boy, Karthik, and a Malayali Christian girl, Jessie. The film, which had music by AR Rahman, was a runaway hit at the box office. Not long ago, Gautham had said that he plans to make the sequel with R Madhavan; however, the plan didn’t materialize. The latest update is that Anushka Shetty is likely to play Simbu’s love interest in this sequel.

Gautham Menon has apparently convinced Anushka to be part of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2 and the latter is expected to give her nod soon. Menon had signed Anushka for a multi-starrer project which never took off, and hence, has approached her with an offer to work in the sequel.

Also read: Bhagyashree reveals she was separated from husband Himalay for 1.5 years, says remembering that phase is scary

In an earlier interview, Menon had said that the sequel will follow events eight years after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya in its protagonist Karthik’s life. “This’ll be a story of four friends who meet and decide to go to the US for their fifth friend’s wedding. It’s not a Hangover type movie but it’ll be light-hearted. I’m waiting for a nod from Simbu. If he says let’s do it, I’m ready to go to shoot immediately,” Gautham said.

Simbu is currently shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming Tamil political thriller Maanaadu, which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan. Vikram, on the other hands, awaits the release of his two films – Joshua and Dhruva Natchathiram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos
Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies