Gautham Menon reveals he’s ready to make Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2 if Simbu is ready

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:15 IST

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has revealed that he’s ready with the story for the sequel to his hit Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV). He added that he will make the sequel if he gets a nod from actor Simbu.

Answering a fan’s question in a live chat on his instagram page on VTV 2, Gautham said: “VTV 2 will happen if Simbu says yes. A lot of thought and writing has gone into the film. It’s a project I really want to make.”

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which released a decade ago, explores the complicated relationship between a Tamil boy, Karthik, and a Malayali Christian girl, Jessie. The film, which had music by AR Rahman, was a runaway hit at the box office. Not long ago, Gautham had said that he plans to make the sequel with R Madhavan; however, the plan didn’t materialize. The latest update is that Anushka Shetty is likely to play Simbu’s love interest in this sequel.

Gautham Menon has apparently convinced Anushka to be part of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2 and the latter is expected to give her nod soon. Menon had signed Anushka for a multi-starrer project which never took off, and hence, has approached her with an offer to work in the sequel.

In an earlier interview, Menon had said that the sequel will follow events eight years after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya in its protagonist Karthik’s life. “This’ll be a story of four friends who meet and decide to go to the US for their fifth friend’s wedding. It’s not a Hangover type movie but it’ll be light-hearted. I’m waiting for a nod from Simbu. If he says let’s do it, I’m ready to go to shoot immediately,” Gautham said.

Simbu is currently shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming Tamil political thriller Maanaadu, which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan. Vikram, on the other hands, awaits the release of his two films – Joshua and Dhruva Natchathiram.

