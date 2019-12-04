e-paper
Anushka Shetty’s entry made Nishabdam an international film, says producer

Nishabdam producer Kona Venkat has said that Anushka was destined to play Sakshi in the film.

Dec 04, 2019
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Anushka Shetty plays the female lead in Nishabdam, titled Silence in English and Hindi.
         

Producer Kona Venkat says Anushka Shetty’s association with upcoming multilingual thriller Nishabdam has made it an international film. “Some actors enter a project by the design of god. They are destined to play some characters. Anushka was destined to play Sakshi in Nishabdam. With her entry the scale and scope of the film has changed and it became an international film! She transformed herself as Sakshi,” Kona Venkat tweeted.

The first look poster of Anushka’s character from Nishabdam was unveiled in September. The poster introduces Anushka as Sakshi, a mute artist who expresses herself through her art.

 

In the poster, Anushka is seen gazing at something and painting it on a canvas placed in front of her. It was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also also stars R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles.

Anushka plays a deaf and mute character while Madhavan plays her husband in the film. It revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA. Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also plan to release Nishabdam in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Last seen on screen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nishabdam will be Anushka’s major release since last year’s Bhaagamathie, which is all set to be remade in Hindi with Bhumi Pednekar as Durgavati.

Anushka will soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Rumoured to be a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film might also star R Madhavan in a crucial role. Rumours also suggest Anushka might join hands with Venkatesh for Telugu remake of recent Tamil blockbuster Asuran.

