Prabhas on his link-up with Anushka Shetty: ‘We haven’t been seen anywhere, we can’t hide in the room for two years’

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:06 IST

Baahubali actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty seem to be not getting any respite from their link-up rumours. Prabhas has now come up with a yet another explanation about why the rumours may indeed be false.

Addressing the rumours, Prabhas told Times of India in an interview, “If there was something between Anushka and me, you would have spotted us somewhere in these two years. But we haven’t been seen anywhere, so obviously, it is a rumour, no? We can’t hide in the room for two years. We are actors and people will recognise us when we step out. So, it’s just a rumour. If people don’t want to believe us, I can’t help it.”

He added: “I don’t know how these things come up. I think people want me to have some kind of an affair or at least tell them that this is the girl I like. Otherwise, they are going to link me up with someone.”

A few days ago, rumours of them hunting for a house in Los Angeles had surfaced online. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Prabhas is even said to have hosted a special screening of his film Saaho for Anushka.

Prabhas had earlier told Navbharat Times in an interview, “Anushka and I had decided that we’ll never let dating rumours about us do the rounds. We are family friends since nine years. But when these link-up rumours come up, even I start wondering if there is actually something between us? (laughs). We know there is nothing between us. Actors are said to have an affair if they star in more than one film together.”

Anushka and Prabhas were last seen in Baahubali: The Conclusion but their link-up rumours began much before, since the time of their first few Telugu films together like Mirchi and Billa. In Baahubali series, Prabhas had played the dual role of Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali, while Anushka had played Amarendra’s wife Devasena.

Prabhas will now be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho. It is set to hit theatres on August 30.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 11:03 IST