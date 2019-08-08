Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson endorses Baahubali 2 clip starring Prabhas as ‘the greatest scene ever’

regional-movies

S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion remains India’s highest grosser till date and has now caught the attention of Hollywood filmmaker Scott Derrickson. Known for directing the Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange, the filmmaker was impressed by a fight scene from the film and shared it on his Twitter account.

Sharing the video of the scene on Twitter, he wrote, “Behold, India’s Baahubali 2!” The video was originally shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “The full scene with sound is just the greatest scene I’ve ever watched.”

Behold, India’s Baahubali 2! https://t.co/jY6kyQqMqt — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 7, 2019

The scene shows Mahendra Baahubali (Prabhas) launching an attack on Bhallaladeva’s fort in Mahishmati by landing on its terrace with a rather innovative technique.

Reacting to the video, a user commented to the post, “I spent a day and watched both of these back to back. Honestly, loved them a lot. A lot of heart poured into making two epic movies oozing pure entertainment.” A viewer from Canada wrote, “I loved both of these movies. Had such a blast watching them two years ago when they first arrived on Netflix Canada. I have been recommending them to all my friends.” One more user wrote, “Watched this for the first time recently and I absolutely lost my mind.”

Sharing a Gerard Butler meme, a Twitter user wrote in humour, “Our palm-tree launched para-trooping shield-cannonball-soldiers will blot out the sun. Then we’ll fight in the shad— Wait... what?”Another viewer wrote, “Did a few of those palm-tree launchers bounce off the wall (assumedly dying) at the end there? If so, a nice dash of realism.”

Baahubali: The Conclusion (also referred as Baahubali 2) was the follow up of Baahubali: The Beginning and broke all records during its initial release in April 2017 by collecting Rs 1700 crore worldwide. It was the first film that collected the fastest Rs 100 crore at the box office in India. Besides Prabhas, it also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in prominent roles.

Scott Derrickson is now set to direct the recently announced, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which he described as “the first scary MCU movie.” It will star Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme while Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch.

