Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner fangirl Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas at Happiness Begins concert. See pics, videos

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:32 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is accompanying husband Nick Jonas for the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour which kick-started in Miami on Wednesday. Priyanka, along with brother Siddharth Chopra, sister-in-law and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and entire Jonas family, came out to cheer for the Jonas Brothers who performed live at the houseful American Airlines Arena.

Priyanka did a live telecast of their live performance on Instagram and can be seen cheering them on from the VIP arena. Sophie, Nick’s youngest brother Frankie Jonas and in-laws Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas were seen cheering the trio. At one moment, Sophie lifted up a kid to give her a better glimpse of the stage. The child can be seen wearing headphones to protect her ears from the loud music in one of the fan pictures.

Priyanka can be seen swaying with the music while holding Kevin’s daughter in her arms and standing close to the stage in the video.

Priyanka also shared a picture with Sophie and her other sister-in-law Dainelle Jonas post the concert and captioned it, “#wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet.”

Priyanka along with Sophie have been enjoying their time in Miami as their husband keep busy with the preparations for the concert. The two have been spotted together in swimsuits while soaking some sun and on a shopping trip in the city. Many pictures of them shopping for perfumes and cosmetics at a shopping centre had surfaced online.

The Jonas Brothers will now be performing in Orlando on Friday and will continue to have concerts across the US, Canada, Mexico and various parts of Europe. They will conclude the tour with their final performance in Paris in February next year.

Priyanka will soon begin promotions for her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink. She plays actor Zaira Wasim’s mother in the film and stars opposite Farhan Akhtar. It is set to hit theatres on October 11.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 10:19 IST