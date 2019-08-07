Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas looking for $20 mn lavish new home after Nick sells his bachelor pad

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas are reportedly looking for a new home to buy. According to a report in TMZ, Nick has sold his bachelor pad in Los Angeles and is now looking for a new place to share with Priyanka.

The report adds that their reported budget for the new home is $20 million. Nick has also sold his bachelor pad in Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles. Quoting real estate sources the report said that Nick sold his pad for $6.9 million, one that he had bought in “April 2018 for $6.5 million”. His bachelor pad was as spacious as it gets with five bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms “with an amazing infinity pool and sweeping views of the hills and canyons”. The couple, reportedly, is still looking for a place and haven’t settled on any place yet. It goes on to say that the couple can afford it as Nick’s worth is “a reported $25 million, and Priyanka reportedly comes in a skosh higher, at $28 mil”.

Nick Jonas' home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. ( redfin.com )

Nick Jonas’ home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. ( redfin.com )

Nick Jonas’ home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. ( redfin.com )

Nick Jonas’ home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. ( redfin.com )

Nick Jonas’ home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. ( redfin.com )

Priyanka and Nick remain one of the most popular celebrity couples globally. Their globe-trotting lifestyle, many public appearances and peeks into their personal lives on social media are a huge hit with their many fans. Only recently, on July 18, Priyanka turned 37 and the couple celebrated her birthday in Miami in style. Priyanka’s Instagram posts showed moments from the celebrations.

The most romantic of them all is the one which showed Priyanka lying in an inflated pool in a pink bikini with matching gloves as she held on to Nick’s foot. Shirtless Nick could be seen looking at Priyanka adoringly. The actor captioned the image: “My heart”. Nick reacted to it with heart emojis. Nick’s mother Denise Jonas also commented on the post saying, “My favorite”. Socialite Paris Hilton also dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

The second image was a close-up of the couple. Priyanka was seen leaning her head on Nick’s chest as they both look at each other adorably. Instead of words, she used a simple heart emoji as a caption to the image. Actor Hillary Duff called the picture “sweet” while Nargis Fakhri wrote “Ahhhhh to be in love”.

On their respective work fronts, while Nick has been prepping for his upcoming ‘Happiness Begins’ tour, Priyanka will begin promoting her next, Bollywood film called The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

