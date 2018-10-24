Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ swanky $6.5 million Beverly Hills mansion revealed. Check out pics

If we did not already have enough reasons to be jealous of Priyanka Chopra, here is another. The Bollywood star, who will soon wed her American singer fiance, Nick Jonas, will live up her married life in the swankiest crib.

According to a report in TMZ, Nick bought a $6.5 million pad in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles with the sought-after pin code—90210. The home has a gorgeous, ungated pool that overlooks the hills, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a total area of 4,129 square feet. The report also says that Nick made the purchase a few months before he proposed to Priyanka in July. Check out the pictures:

Nick Jonas’ home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. (redfin.com)

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in August in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. The two were joined by their family and friends as they made their engagement official on social media. “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..,” she had captioned a post showing off her massive engagement ring.

In a recent interview to Extra TV, at the JBL Fest, Priyanka talked about how Nick has grown comfortable about coming to India. She even called the country his second home: “By trip three, he was fine. When I was doing my meetings, he was meeting friends, he was going out. He’s fine now. Now, it’s his other home.” Priyanka said, “I’m not someone who likes to go out too much. I’m someone who’ll, like, call friends in and stay in and he loves experiences... He does know where to go and what’s happening.”

Priyanka and Nick are expected to tie the knot in Jodhpur in December. She is expected to host a bridal shower in New York in October, followed by the nuptials in Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur with a guest list of 200 people, according to reports.

The two enjoyed a fun night together on Tuesday at 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn. She even posted a loved-up picture of the two on Instagram. Priyanka wore a bodycon red dress, something that Nick appreciated a lot, as we could tell from his comments. “REEEDDDD DRESSSS,” he wrote with a chain of fire and heart emojis.

Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala where they represented fashion designer Ralph Lauren’s label. Rumours of their relationship took wind in May 2018 when they were spotted together on dinner and dates.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 09:44 IST