Priyanka Chopra will, in all likelihood, tie the knot with Nick Jonas, in December this year and her fans can’t seem to get enough of her. In fact, the couple’s intercontinental romance has enamoured all. Both are deeply in love and never fail to talk about each other like Priyanka did when she spoke about how Nick is getting familiar to India.

In a recent interview to extratv.com, she spoke about their India trips and mentioned how after his third trip, Nick was quite comfortable and could move around the city and even socialise with friends here. She said, “By trip three, he was fine. When I was doing my meetings, he was meeting friends, he was going out. He’s fine now. Now, it’s his other home.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Jodhpur airport on October 2, 2018. (PTI)

Not just Mumbai, Nick is getting familiar with the rest of the country as well and knows his way around India too.

Priyanka said, “I’m not someone who likes to go out too much. I’m someone who’ll, like, call friends in and stay in and he loves Nick knows his way around the country well. Priyanka said, “I’m not someone who likes to go out too much. I’m someone who’ll, like, call friends in and stay in and he loves experiences... He does know where to go and what’s happening.”

Talking of Priyanka, as her wedding month draws closer, the excitement is palpable. The lady too has been doing some talking on the subject. She was recently asked about her choice of a wedding dress and the actor told Entertainment Weekly that whatever she wears has to be “cute and comfortable”. “I always believed that anything and everything that I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute. So it’s going to be cute and comfortable.”

Priyanka and Nick are expected to tie the knot in Jodhpur in December. Priyanka is expected to host a bridal shower in New York in October, followed by the nuptials in Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur with a guest list of 200 people, according to reports..

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 09:47 IST