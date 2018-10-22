Priyanka Chopra reacts to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding announcement in pucca desi style

A lot happened on Sunday in Bollywood but the biggest news of all was the announcement of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding date. While many celebs congratulated the lovely couple, it was Priyanka Chopra’s reaction (which arrived a little late as she is in the US) stood out.

Taking to Instagram and reacting on Ranveer’s announcement, Priyanka wrote, “Congrats!! Yay!!! Tu hero ban gaya Ranno!! (You have become a hero).” While she may be in the US, her roots remain as strong as ever. She also showed how well she tuned in to her desi side by recalling a line from old Hindi film song while commenting on Deepika’s announcement post. She wrote: “Woot woot!! Piya ki ayegi baraat.” She added a heart emoji to the comment.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s message on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s respective posts.

On Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika took to their respective Instagram handles to share two cards — one each in Hindi and English — to reveal their wedding dates. We now know that the wedding will take place on November 14 and 15. The duo didn’t reveal the venue though. As soon as the couple revealed the dates, many fans reacted to the news by crying over lost opportunities while many others congratulated the duo.

On the inaugural episode of the latest season of Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt teased Deepika and tried their best to make her reveal details about her upcoming wedding. Deepika, for most parts, refused to divulge anything. After long, she did reveal the date.

It may be recalled that Priyanka is busy planning her wedding, which is now likely to take place in December. Priyanka reportedly will have a grand wedding in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan and a wedding shower in New York, where she and Nick Jonas have many friends.

