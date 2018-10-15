Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas planning grand Jodhpur wedding in November. Details inside

Priyanka Chopra and her fiance, actor and singer Nick Jonas, are planning a wedding sooner rather than later. According to a new report, the celebrity couple could get married in November in a lavish Jodhpur wedding.

“Nick and Priyanka were recently in India and had even gone to Jodhpur. That was when they decided the gorgeous Umaid Bhawan to be their dream wedding venue. They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance,” Filmfare quotes a source as saying.

The wedding will be preceded by a grand bridal shower, to be held in New York. “Since lot of Priyanka and Nick’s Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PeeCee is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur,” the report continued.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas leave from Jodhpur airport. (PTI)

Meanwhile, according to a People.com report, it is very likely that Priyanka and Nick tie the knot before Nick’s brother, Joe and his fiance, Sophie Turner. “Even though Joe’s been engaged longer, it wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Priyanka had hinted as much in an earlier interview to InStyle. “I’m writing a book, and planning a wedding,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event held at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park during New York Fashion Week. (PTI)

Nick and Priyanka’s globe-trotting romance has been closely followed by the internet. They met at the 2017 Met Gala in New York, and remained in touch until rumours of them dating first emerged a few months ago. After being spotted with Nick at several outings, the couple visited India numerous times, culminating in an official ‘roka’ ceremony. They’ve kept their fans updated with pictures from Singapore, Mexico, London, Los Angeles and other places around the world.

On being asked what it is about Priyanka that make him realised that she was the person for him, Nick recently told E! News: “So many things... I can go on and get all mushy but the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our live together.”

Another Bollywood couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are also rumoured to be tying the knot in November, at a private ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 13:56 IST