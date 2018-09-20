Priyanka Chopra says she bet her money on Nick Jonas, and here’s the cake to prove it. See pics, video

When it comes to celebrations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas like to go all the way, it seems. Last Sunday, Nick turned 26 and Priyanka -- along with his family -- made the birthday week really special for him. While the pictures and videos from their celebration were covered extensively, we have now come across clips that show there was more to the party. For one, the American singer cut three birthday cakes as he enjoyed a baseball game and later some ‘ranch life’ with the Quantico actor and others.

On Sunday, the duo was at a concert in Los Angeles. Nick performed at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim, where a baseball match between Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels was on. After the performance, a cream cake was brought which Nick cut in the company of Priyanka and his brother Joe. In a short clip that is now available online, Nick can be seen feeding Priyanka a piece of cake.

However, the prize for the most innovative cake went to the one brought by Priyanka. Shaped like a huge roulette table in dull bronze hue, it had dollar notes (edible, we are guessing) stuck to it. What’s more, written on it was “I bet my money on you, babe”. Clearly, Priyanka is in no mood to hide her love. The massive cake also had playing cards, coins, cigars, betting board games all forming a part of it. Embossed right the centre of it were Nick’s initials. At one point, Nick is seen biting into a dollar note too.

In a video, as Nick blows the sparklers and cuts the cake, a crowd sings Happy Birthday song in the background. Standing next to him is Priyanka, of course.

Of course, his friends and family aren’t done with cake cutting clearly. Kept next to the roulette cake, is another cake. Shaped like Coor Light bear, it is from his brother Joe. Coors Light, for the uninitiated, is a light beer, brewed in states like Colorado, Virginia, California, Texas and Wisconsin.

The picture of Nick was shared by Joe, who had written: “Hey man, Joe here. Love your friendship & brotherhood. You kick ass. Thanks for being a fan. Love you. #happybirthday #coorslight #notsponsored #wejustllovecoorslight.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick have been spending some quality time together. Of late, they along with their friends, have been travelling through America’s countryside. Priyanka has been sharing pictures and Instagram stories from Oklahoma and Texas.

Nick and Priyanka with their friends in Oklahoma.

Ranch life for Priyanka and Nick.

Priyanka and Nick met in 2017 at the Met Gala event and walked together for Ralph Lauren. However, unlike media reports, they didn’t begin dating immediately after that. It took them nearly six months before they realised their feelings for each other. It was only a matter of time after that when they decided to get engaged. Reports suggest that it was London earlier this year when Nick popped the question. They made it official in August this year with a function at Priyanka’s Mumbai home in presence of close family and friends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 12:25 IST