Priyanka Chopra adorably sits on Nick Jonas’ lap as couple poses for a pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ‘the’ celebrity couple to watch out for. Be it their intercontinental romance, their many public appearances, their engagement or simply their time out with friends, fans are always ready for more. Not one to disappoint, there are some fresh pictures of the powerful artist duo.

Priyanka has shared not one but two pictures this time and they tell us what a good time Nick and she are having with their friends. Sharing one of the pictures, from Oklahoma, she writes: “Ranch life”. It is obvious, her group of buddies and she are in the wilderness, deep in the countryside. In the picture, Priyanka is rather cutely perched on Nick’s bent knee. They are surrounded by friends. The couple, of course, looks happy as ever.

In the second picture, we see her posing with Nick and future brother-in-law Joe Jonas (who is engaged to Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner). All of them sport denims and comfortable cottons and stand by a massive ice container. Sharing it, Priyanka writes: “Stay cool.” In it, Priyanka channels her inner ‘cow girl’.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick have been indulging in some serious PDA of late. The couple, who formally announced their engagement in August this year with a traditional roka ceremony in Mumbai, was seen kissing each other at a baseball match in Los Angeles recently. While in the past, they have been seen holding hands and cosying up, this is perhaps the first time they have kissed in public!

Nick rang in his 26th birthday on Sunday in style with family and friends. Sharing the picture, Priyanka had written: “Birthday Hang.” On his birthday, she shared a cute picture of her giving him a peck and wrote: “Happy birthday, baby.”

Nick’s birthday cake was in keeping with the mood of the couple as they have been spending some time in the mountains and the wild and was shaped in the form of a Coors Light can. Coors Light, for the uninitiated, is a light beer, brewed in states like Colorado, Virginia, California, Texas and Wisconsin.

Sharing a picture of Nick with his massive cake, his brother, Joe wrote: “Hey man, Joe here. Love your friendship & brotherhood. You kick ass. Thanks for being a fan. Love you. #happybirthday #coorslight #notsponsored #wejustllovecoorslight.”

Priyanka and Nick met in 2017 at the Met Gala event and walked together for Ralph Lauren. However, unlike media reports, they didn’t begin dating immediately after that. It took them nearly six months before they realised their feelings for each other. It was only a matter of time after that when they decided to get engaged. Reports suggest that it was London earlier this year when Nick popped the question. They made it official in August this year with a function at Priyanka’s Mumbai home in presence of close family and friends.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 09:15 IST