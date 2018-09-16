Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ lovefest continues. See pics from his 26th birthday celebration

Your favourite new couple, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, have been spotted on romantic dates all over the world — from Mumbai and Los Angeles to Mexico and Singapore — since they got engaged in August. But their date on Saturday had an extra-special significance: Nick’s birthday.

Priyanka, 36, helped her fiancé ring in his 26th birthday on Sunday with an outing in California’s Anaheim, just outside Los Angeles, where they have been vacationing.

The couple kicked off Nick’s birthday festivities early by celebrating with their close friends and family, including Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas. Priyanka posted a photo on her Instagram from the bash, and captioned it, “Birthday Hang.” For the festivities, Priyanka looked chic in a rust ensemble and tied her hair in a sophisticated updo to reveal her glowing skin, while Nick wore a casual grey tee.

Priyanka also shared a series of photos on her Instagram story, including a side shot of Nick beaming, with the caption, “Birthday weekend begins”.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s birthday appearance comes soon after the Quantico star delightedly shared moments from her “fun night” with her future husband and a few close friends. They were spotted at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant on Wednesday with friends, including Hollywood producer Brian Grazer, his wife Veronica Smiley Grazer and Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia. Loved-up photos of the engaged couple walking hand-in-hand, snuggling up, laughing and chatting are all over social media. Priyanka commanded attention as she slipped into a striking fuchsia ensemble.

Read more: Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas hold hands, enjoy romantic date in LA

Priyanka also shared a photo from the night on Instagram, along with a caption, “Fun night. Fun people”. It is impossible to look at this fun candid-y selfie of Nick and Priyanka without grinning broadly, also because of Nick’s brand new thin moustache:

Priyanka and Nick made their engagement official on August 18 in Mumbai with a traditional roka ceremony in which their families participated as well. It was held at her residence. Later, they posted pictures from the ceremony on their Instagram profiles and let the world know. The pair has reportedly been dating since May 2018, and met at the 2017 Met Gala. Dating rumours began swirling after Priyanka and the American singer arrived to the 2017 event together, both decked in Ralph Lauren.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 11:18 IST