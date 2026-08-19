Zirakpur family attacked after confronting group over obscene gestures at 4-year-old daughter

A 46-year-old Zirakpur resident and his family members were allegedly attacked by a group of men after he confronted one of them over obscene gestures made at his four-year-old daughter, when they were out for dinner near Kesari Plaza on VIP Road. The complainant said that the accused also snatched a gold chain weighing two tolas from him and a gold mangalsutra from his wife. (HT File)

The complainant, who runs a tour, travel and cloud kitchen business, said the incident took place when he had gone out with his wife, brother and their children around 10.30 pm on August 12. He said that after parking his car, he had gone to order food when he noticed a man smoking near the car’s side mirror and allegedly making inappropriate gestures towards his daughter. When he confronted the man, later identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Booth village, the latter allegedly blew smoke into his face and misbehaved with him. The complainant then sat inside his car and called the police helpline 112.

It was then that the accused allegedly called around eight to nine of his associates and attacked the complainant with rods, sticks and sharp-edged weapons. When his brother and wife tried to intervene, the accused allegedly attacked them too.

The complainant said that the accused also snatched a gold chain weighing two tolas from him and a gold mangalsutra from his wife. He added that the family was forced to take shelter inside a shop after his wife was allegedly kicked in the stomach.

The complainant’s wife and brother had to be hospitalised due to the nature of their injuries. They were first taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital from where they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. He added that his brother had suffered hearing loss in one ear following the assault.

A case has been registered under Sections 115(2)/118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 304(2) (snatching), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 191(3) (aggravated rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Manjit and unidentified persons.

Police officials did not respond to the calls made to them regarding the arrest of the accused.