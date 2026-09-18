Kamathipura’s redevelopment deal inked, work from Diwali

MUMBAI: The agreement to redevelop Kamathipura was signed on Thursday, unlocking 34 acres of prime real estate for developers while signalling the end of one of Mumbai’s most storied neighbourhoods. Mumbai, India – February 26, 2018: Prerna NGO office at 9th Lane Kamathipura, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 26, 2018. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT) (HT PHOTO)

The agreement, between the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and a consortium of developers comprising Bhagirathi Housing Pvt Ltd and Maathi Developers Pvt Ltd, sets in motion the redevelopment of the precinct under the cluster redevelopment model. MHADA sources said work is scheduled to begin in a couple of months during the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

MHADA vice-president and chief executive officer Sanjeev Jaiswal said on Thursday, “The safety, dignity and modern quality of life of citizens are at the core of this project. MHADA aims to create a modern, sustainable and citizen-centric neighbourhood while preserving the historic identity of Kamathipura. The project will move forward through citizen participation, transparency and quality implementation.” Jaiswal said a draft master plan would be submitted in mid-October.

Established in South Mumbai in the late 18th century by the colonial British, the neighbourhood started out as a settlement for construction labourers known as ‘kamathis’. In time, it became a home for factory workers and further evolved into a place of business for commercial sex workers. Now reduced to a warren of dimly-lit lanes lined by crumbling chawls, the redeveloped precinct will bear no trace of its antecedents.

The redevelopment project is proposed on 34 acres and covers 475 cessed buildings and 249 non-cessed buildings across Lanes 1 to 15. This includes 14 religious places and two civic-run schools. The project also covers 800-odd landlords and 8,001 residents and tenants – 6,625 residents and 1,376 commercial tenants.

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The cluster redevelopment project is being executed under Regulation 33(9) of the DCPR 2034. MHADA has been designated as the nodal agency and the special planning authority for the project.

Tenders were floated in June last year, while the consortium of developers were appointed on April 6. A project feasibility committee has been constituted to determine eligibility and obtain the consent of residents and landowners.

Also Read: Mumbai cluster redevelopment: 800–1,000 acres of land opened up in the last year, says MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal

The project is expected to generate 44,000 sq m of housing stock available to MHADA, through which around 900 additional housing units are proposed to be created.

Apart from residential buildings, the plan includes creating commercial spaces, public amenities, open recreational spaces, green areas, internal roads, transportation facilities and modern urban infrastructure.

Eligible residential tenants will be provided flats measuring 500 sq ft.