Mohali: Man torches mother’s house after fleeing de-addiction centre

A 23-year-old man and his associate have been arrested for allegedly setting his mother’s house on fire after escaping from a de-addiction centre, in Kharar’s Batta village on September 9. A case has been registered under Sections 326(g) (mischief), 303(2) (theft), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. (HT File)

According to information, the accused Parmeshwar Singh and his friend Harjeet Singh alias Pargat of Maroli Khurd, had allegedly arrived on a motorcycle, poured petrol in different rooms and set it alight.

Parmeshawar’s mother, Sandeep Kaur, 45, was not at home at the time. She had left for her maternal village with her 21-year-old daughter a day earlier after Parmeshwar allegedly threatened to kill her.

Police said the accused had been undergoing treatment for drug addiction at a centre in Nabha since May 28. He allegedly escaped from the centre on September 8 and called his mother, demanding his ATM card, mobile phone and chequebook.

When the duo entered the house to set it on fire, Kaur’s father-in-law, Surjeet Singh, had allegedly tried to intervene. Police said Harjeet then attacked him with a sword. He suffered cuts on his arms. The fire damaged furniture, an air conditioner, clothes and an almirah. Kaur later told police that ₹10,000 was missing from the almirah.

A case has been registered under Sections 326(g) (mischief), 303(2) (theft), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the police, both accused have a past criminal record.