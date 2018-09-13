Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas hold hands, enjoy romantic date. See their cute PDA in pics

Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas could not be more in love right now even if they tried. Having recently confirmed their engagement with a huge party in Mumbai, the happy duo is enjoying some time together in another romantic getaway.

After their recent Mexico trip, Priyanka and Nick have taken their love to Los Angeles. They were spotted with their close friends, including Hollywood producer Brian Grazer, on Wednesday. A few loved-up photos of the engaged couple walking hand-in-hand, snuggling up, laughing and chatting are all over social media.

Always one to be fashion conscious, Priyanka looked elegant but comfortable as she strutted along in a hot pink jumpsuit. Just look at the chemistry between Priyanka and Nick:

A few days before their LA trip, Priyanka and Nick were spotted together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A couple of days before that Nick had whisked his future wife away for a little peace and quiet in California’s Mammoth Mountains. Nick shared a photo, captured by Priyanka, from their trip on Instagram, in which he is enjoying a beer with a picturesque view. Priyanka shared a quick vacation picture of her own on her Instagram stories. The idyllic set up of their luxury camping spot gave fans a sneak peek into their private vacation.

Add to that their week-long visit to India, their previous whirlwind trip to London for the proposal, plus a handful of back-and-forth stays in New York, and it’s fair to say that Nick and Priyanka love to travel.

Priyanka and Nick made their engagement official on August 18 in Mumbai with a traditional roka ceremony in which their families participated as well. It was held at her residence. Later, they posted pictures from the ceremony on their Instagram profiles and let the world know.

The pair has reportedly been dating since May 2018, and met at the 2017 Met Gala. Dating rumours began swirling after Priyanka and the American singer arrived to the 2017 event together, both decked in Ralph Lauren.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy with her Shonali Bose film, The Sky is Pink, in which she stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 18:05 IST