Nuh man booked for killing brother’s 2018 murder accused in revenge

A 19-year-old man allegedly shot dead a 29-year-old man in Nuh’s Punhana on Monday night, nearly eight years after the latter had allegedly killed his elder brother, police said Tuesday. The victim had allegedly killed the suspect’s elder brother in 2018 and spent nearly three years in jail before securing bail in 2021. (File photo)

The victim was shot multiple times in the head and chest from close range while walking towards his field on the outskirts of Leharwari village at around 8.30pm for irrigation, police said.

Investigators suspect the 19-year-old and some of his associates of carrying out the murder. Within 30 minutes of the incident, villagers reportedly found that the suspect had updated his social media status with a photograph of his elder brother and a message saying he had finally avenged his brother’s murder. The suspect and his associates fled the village after the killing, police said.

A senior police officer said the deceased had allegedly shot the suspect’s elder brother dead in 2018 following a dispute over friendship with a girl. “Both were friends but became foes after a dispute over friendship with a girl,” the officer said.

The suspect was about 11 at the time and had allegedly been unable to act on his desire for revenge as a minor, investigators said. The deceased and another accused were arrested in the 2018 murder case. He remained in jail for nearly three years before securing bail in 2021. He had since been involved in farming and family business while the trial was ongoing.

Investigators said the suspect later formed a group and established contacts with criminal elements to arrange arms and ammunition. This emerged during questioning of his childhood friends and family members, police said.

Safi Mohammad, a Leharwari resident, said both families had settled their disputes after the 2018 murder. “We never realised that the accused has harboured hatred in his heart for his brother’s murderer when he was a child,” he said.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said an FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered against 20 suspects at Sadar Punhana police station on Tuesday. Five teams have been formed to arrest the suspects, he said.Police have also deployed forces in the village to maintain law and order amid tension following the murder.