Kane and Saka score 2 each as England crushes Croatia 7-0 in Nations League

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored two each as ruthless England crushed Croatia 7-0 away in the Nations League on Saturday. HT Image

Ballon d’Or contender Kane extended his national record to 89 international goals. Left winger Anthony Gordon set up Jude Bellingham and grabbed one for himself. Substitute Morgan Rogers completed the rout in Rijeka.

“It was very impressive, and we created so many chances. In the first 40 minutes we were so fluid right from the start. It just never stopped," England coach Thomas Tuchel said. "We just kept the pace up and played through the gaps. We were very, very clinical."

Later in other League A play, World Cup champion Spain hosted Czechia in Oviedo and looked to make it 40 straight games unbeaten. Switzerland faced Slovenia and Scotland went to North Macedonia in League B matches.

Kane put England ahead in the eighth minute, controlling a pass from Bellingham with the outside of his right foot and then curling the ball into the top left corner.

Bellingham poked in Gordon's cross midway through the first half. Gordon stooped to head in Jarell Quansah's right-wing cross and Saka side-footed in England's fourth approaching halftime.

After the break, Croatia's defense was sliced open again on a quick break and Elliot Anderson curled in a cross from the right and Kane slid in at the back post for a poacher's finish.

“We’re at our best when we’re free, when we’re physically just overpowering,” Kane said. “They couldn’t live with our pace, our movement, our runs.”

More bad defending saw Croatia unable to clear the ball and it ended up at the feet of Kane, who gifted Saka his second in the 68th. Rogers controlled Bellingham’s pass with his heel and slotted in from an angle.

The result eclipsed England’s previous highest score against Croatia, 5-1 in World Cup qualifying in 2009 at Wembley.

Tuchel’s England moved onto six points from three games.

It was another tough match for Croatia coach Slaven Bilić following Tuesday's 4-1 loss in Spain. His side has conceded 12 goals in three matches.

Luka Modric started the game in Rijeka but the 41-year-old looked frustrated by his team's sloppy performance.

In Group C, Finland beat Albania 2-1 thanks to two goals from Los Angeles FC midfielder Leo Walta. The visitor took an early lead but goalkeeper Etrit Berisha was sent off in the 22nd.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad forward Orri Óskarsson netted twice in Iceland's 3-0 home win against Bulgaria.

Belarus beat San Marino 4-0 and Estonia won against Luxembourg 1-0.

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