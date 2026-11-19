Hours after US President Donald Trump referred to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a “friend” in China, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Moscow was no ally of Warsaw and never would be. Donald Tusk takes swipe at Trump after he calls Putin his ‘friend’ in China. (AP/AFP) Trump had referred to Putin as his “friend” while greeting him ahead of their trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Pointing towards the Russian leader, Trump said, “Who is he? He's my friend.” The two then shook hands and shared a split-second embrace before exchanging greetings. Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Tusk made his position on Moscow clear. “[Trump's] politics are largely based on his choice of words and language, as well as actions that are sometimes intended to shock and stir public opinion," Tusk said.

Deep Dive Why did Poland’s Donald Tusk say Vladimir Putin is not Poland’s friend? What did Donald Trump say when he greeted Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen? Why did Polish officials express concern about Trump’s friendly greeting with Putin?

"It is not my role to comment on President Trump's language of diplomacy. But one thing must certainly be clear to everyone, and I think it is clear to everyone: even if President Trump considers President Putin his friend, the principle that a friend of your friend is your friend certainly does not apply here. Mr Putin is not our friend and will never be.”

“God, protect us from such friends,” Tusk later wrote on X, but it was not clear if the Polish PM referred to Trump's meeting with the leaders.

‘Optics of hugging Putin causes concerns’ Tusk, whose country shares borders with both Russia and Ukraine and is a NATO member, is among several European leaders and officials expected to meet US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin on Thursday for discussions on ending the Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to attend the talks in Germany, unlike the trilateral summit in China, to which he was not invited. Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski also voiced concern over Trump's friendly exchange with Putin, The Guardian reported. “Indeed, it is difficult to judge, by their fruits we shall know them, but the optics of this hugging Putin, calling him a friend, causes us some concern," Sikorski said. “Because the question arises – who is he more of a friend with, Putin or our president? And what will he possibly do if push comes to shove, which friend will he choose?”