US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first trilateral meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, a gathering some have compared to the 1945 Yalta summit, where the victors of the Second World War laid the ground for the post-war world. Artwork shows US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping next to the 'Big Three' monument with the leaders at the 1945 Yalta conference: Joseph Stalin, Franklin D Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, in Livadia park in Yalta, Crimea. (Reuters Photo)

In a “peace declaration” released afterwards by China's state news agency and the Kremlin, the three leaders reaffirmed that a nuclear war should never be fought and agreed to hold a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks. They also pledged to reform the United Nations and to increase supplies of refined petroleum products. The US has not released the document as yet.

Putin himself drew the link to 1945 at the round-table meeting on Thursday, saying that the three countries all represent nations that won the Second World War and bear the task of preserving and strengthening the system of international law established at that time, Bloomberg reported.

But the parallel only goes so far. The men at Yalta were wartime allies, months away from defeating Nazi Germany, and they spent eight days working out agreements that redrew borders and reshaped governments. The three leaders in Shenzhen are rivals who back opposite sides in the wars in Ukraine and Iran. They met for over an hour, and the declaration did not mention either war.

The rupture from Yalta may be seen symbolically as well. Yalta lies in Crimea, the peninsula that Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Days before Thursday’s meeting, Ukrainian drones and missiles damaged the Kerch Bridge, which links Crimea to mainland Russia.

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The decisions at Yalta US president Franklin D Roosevelt, British prime minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin met at Livadia Palace, a former tsarist residence near Yalta, from February 4 to 11, 1945. The war in Europe was in its final months, and Nazi Germany's defeat was only a matter of time. The allies used the meeting to plan for what would come after, down to the terms they wanted Germany to sign at its surrender.

They agreed that the victors would occupy Germany, with a zone set aside for France as well. They also called a conference in San Francisco for April 25 to draft the charter of a new world organisation, which eventually became the United Nations.

Poland took up a large part of the agreement. Germany's invasion of Poland in September 1939 had started the war in Europe. By early 1945, Soviet troops had driven the Germans out, and the country had two rival governments. The US still recognised one in exile in London, while Moscow had on January 5, 1945, recognised a Soviet-backed committee in the city of Lublin as Poland's provisional government.

The agreement’s section on Poland opened by acknowledging that "a new situation has been created in Poland as a result of her complete liberation by the Red Army”, as the Soviet army was then known. The Lublin-based government was to be "reorganized on a broader democratic basis", taking in democratic leaders from inside Poland and from Poles abroad, and was to hold free elections. The three countries’ leaders also promised more broadly to help Europe's liberated countries choose their governments through "free elections".

The agreement gave Poland new borders as well. Its eastern frontier would follow the Curzon Line, a boundary the victors of the First World War had proposed in 1920. Moscow had argued in 1944 that the line would make western Ukraine and western Belarus Soviet territory. Poland would gain substantial land in the north and west instead, with the final line left to a peace conference.

In a separate agreement, Stalin committed the Soviet Union to join the war against Japan two or three months after Germany's surrender. In return, Moscow would get back southern Sakhalin, which Russia had lost to Japan in a war that began in 1904, and would be handed the Kurile Islands, a chain stretching north-east from Japan.

Over time, the conference became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries, Reuters noted.

Sixty years later, in 2005, George W Bush, then the US president, linked the agreement to the fate of eastern Europe, telling an audience in the Latvian capital Riga that "the captivity of millions in Central and Eastern Europe will be remembered as one of the greatest wrongs of history".