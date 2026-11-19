China, the biggest beneficiary of the Cold War and its end, is looking for a peaceful rise to the top

It was at the peak of the Cold War in the 1970s that communist China split from the Soviet Union and made a pivot towards having a relationship with the US. The rest, as they say, is history. China’s economic reforms under Deng Xiaoping in the late 1970s and its subsequent integration into the world economy after it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, allowed it to exploit export-led tail winds to growth like no other country in the world in the history of modern capitalism. Today, China’s GDP has been larger than the US in purchasing power parity terms for more than a decade and it has acquired technological prowess in almost all areas barring advanced chip production to bring it at par with the US. China’s economic rise, and its geopolitical goals such as unification with Taiwan and predominance in the Indo-Pacific region have forced the US to pivot from seeing China as a strategic ally against the Soviet Union to its biggest competitor in the world. What differentiates China from the USSR in the Cold War days is the fact that it continues to argue that a superpower conflict is not preordained. “Can China and the United States transcend the so-called ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new paradigm for major-power relations?” Xi asked during his visit to the US in September, invoking the Greek metaphor for conflict between an established and a rising power.