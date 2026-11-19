Is Shenzhen the new Yalta? | Number Theory
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin; the respective head of States of the US, China and Russia, will meet in Shenzhen on Thursday
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin; the respective head of States of the US, China and Russia, will meet in Shenzhen today. The meeting of these leaders – three out of the five members of the UN Security Council and three largest military powers in the world – has drawn comparisons to a tripartite meeting held 81 years ago in Yalta. In what is one of the most recognisable photographs of world history, US President Franklin D Roosevelt, UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and USSR’s leader Joseph Stalin met in the town of Yalta after defeating fascist Germany and its allies in the World War II. Today, the meeting of the three leaders comes, not after victory but in the middle of raging military and economic conflicts in the world. How fair is it to compare Shenzhen to Yalta today, as Russian officials have been doing?
- Russia is a pale shadow of its superpower past but it continues to challenge Nato’s aspiration of European hegemonyThe Russia-Ukraine war is now in its fifth year. At the heart of the conflict is the question of who gets to establish military dominance in the immediate neighbourhood of Russia; Russia itself or Nato. Unlike his predecessor in the White House, Trump has not been in favour of continuing to pour resources in containing Russia in Europe even as the ongoing war rages and both Russia and Ukraine pay a heavy cost. The war in Ukraine has shown the world how Russia can continue to assert militarily even though it is a significantly diminished power in terms of the size of its economy or even military spending. The biggest apprehension of US’s western allies is that Trump will concede something to Russia on the Ukraine question, thereby fundamentally undermining the Nato’s objective. Russia not being a functioning democracy helps it in coping with the costs of its war
- Eight decades after Yalta, the US is in the twilight of its superpower statusTrump is the political outcome of a US which realises that its powers are significantly limited compared to what they were in the past and it needs to bring down the costs of its global engagements. To be sure, it is another matter that Trump went ahead and got his country embroiled in another ill-advised and non-strategised war with Iran. Trump has lost significant political capital back home in the midterm elections because of the economic implications of the ongoing war in West Asia. As the costs of the Iran war mount and the US begins to feel the economic and military squeeze on its commitments in Europe and the Asia Pacific, the question remains whether Trump is looking for brokering some kind of arrangement to minimise the conflicts in both Ukraine and West Asia in the trilateral with Russia and China.
- China, the biggest beneficiary of the Cold War and its end, is looking for a peaceful rise to the topIt was at the peak of the Cold War in the 1970s that communist China split from the Soviet Union and made a pivot towards having a relationship with the US. The rest, as they say, is history. China’s economic reforms under Deng Xiaoping in the late 1970s and its subsequent integration into the world economy after it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, allowed it to exploit export-led tail winds to growth like no other country in the world in the history of modern capitalism. Today, China’s GDP has been larger than the US in purchasing power parity terms for more than a decade and it has acquired technological prowess in almost all areas barring advanced chip production to bring it at par with the US. China’s economic rise, and its geopolitical goals such as unification with Taiwan and predominance in the Indo-Pacific region have forced the US to pivot from seeing China as a strategic ally against the Soviet Union to its biggest competitor in the world. What differentiates China from the USSR in the Cold War days is the fact that it continues to argue that a superpower conflict is not preordained. “Can China and the United States transcend the so-called ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new paradigm for major-power relations?” Xi asked during his visit to the US in September, invoking the Greek metaphor for conflict between an established and a rising power.
- In Yalta, the three participants were a had-been superpower (the UK) and two new ideological power blocs (the USSR and the US). In Shenzhen, the three countries represent a slightly different arrangement: Russia is definitely the had-been power but the Sino-US competition is less ideological and more driven by realpolitik and economic goals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Kishore
Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. He heads the newsroom's data journalism team, which produces Number Theory, a daily data-driven feature for the print edition and the HT app. Number Theory uses data analysis and story-telling based on it to add value to the newsroom’s daily coverage by putting stories in a larger context on a range of issues, including politics, macroeconomy, markets, global affairs and climate. Under his leadership HT’s data journalism work has established itself as a niche product in Indian journalism and pushed the boundaries of marrying academic rigour with news sense and speed. Along with writing and editing data stories, he has also been writing a weekly political economy column called Terms of Trade for HT Premium. A trained economist with an MPhil degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kishore has also been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Advanced Studies of India (CASI) at the University of Pennsylvania. Along with his journalistic work, his writings have also appeared in journals such as the Economic and Political Weekly and working papers for CASI and UNESCAP.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Jha
Abhishek Jha is Assistant Editor-Data at Hindustan Times. He uses statistical programming to generate newsworthy insights from large datasets. He is part of the team that produces Number Theory, a daily data story feature of the paper’s print edition. Since March 2024, he has been writing Weather Bee, a weekly column for the Hindustan Times website. He is a chemical engineer by training, who specialises in stories related to weather, climate, and the environment. Jha has been at HT since 2018, where he offers data-driven perspective and analysis on politics, environment, weather, climate, economy and society. His work includes data coverage of elections in India and abroad, including the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections; the disasters and extreme weather resulting from changing climate, such as floods, droughts, heat waves, cold waves, and dwindling snow cap in the Himalayas; the factors that drive poor air quality in northern India; the changing patterns of land use; the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on labour market conditions; the changing pattern of consumer spending seen in the new consumer spending surveys; and social norms seen in the surveys such as the National Family Health Survey.Read More