Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday cast his country as a defender of open trade. Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, hours before US President Donald Trump landed in China, he pledged to stand up to protectionism and unilateralism. “We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains,” Xi told business executives, according to news agency reports. China's President Xi Jinping walks toward Air Force One past people gathered to welcome Donald Trump as the US President arrives in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. (AP Photo)

That pitch runs into a problem that Nobel laureate economist Joseph E Stiglitz laid out at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on November 14: China's trade surplus has grown too large for the rest of the world to absorb.

What Stiglitz said China grew on “a manufacturing, export-led model”, Stiglitz told Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive director of Artha Global, at the summit. While China was small, that suited everyone. Cheap Chinese goods held down US inflation. "It wasn't Greenspan, it was China that kept our prices down," he said, referring to former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan.

China has since grown so large that the arithmetic has changed. Its "trade surplus last year was over a trillion dollars. The other countries of the world will not accept that level of trade surplus," Stiglitz said. "So I worry about the stability of the global economic system where this one country has such a surplus that, I think, it's not sustainable."

He said he had given Beijing the same advice for 25 years: “You have to change your economic model. You have to generate more domestic demand, not just consumption goods, but also you need to have better health, better education, more livable cities.”

China, he said, had found it “very difficult to adapt”.

Also read: US finding it hard to accept China’s economic lead: Economist Joseph E. Stiglitz

What Xi offered Xi's speech did not signal that shift. He said China would keep investing in its industrial base and in new technologies that would also benefit other countries, while lowering tariffs and opening its markets further.

Beijing argues that its growth model suits an economy still catching up with the world's richest. Washington, Brussels and others say its annual surpluses of more than $1 trillion come from policies that favour manufacturers over consumers, threaten jobs elsewhere and give China leverage through its hold on supply chains.

Why tariffs are no answer either Stiglitz was just as critical of Washington's response. “Trump comes in like a bully, and the rest of the world runs away, and he beats up on them one by one,” he said at the summit. The tariffs, he said, had not brought factory work back: "Manufacturing jobs are actually down in the United States."

The rivalry has sharpened since. Washington has announced further limits on China's access to advanced AI chips, and Beijing has pledged to retaliate, straining a fragile trade truce.