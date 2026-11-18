Xi's comments came shortly after Washington announced additional restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips supplied by companies such as Nvidia. The move threatens to complicate an already fragile trade truce between Washington and Beijing, with China having vowed to retaliate against the latest restrictions, a Reuters report said.

Addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, Xi urged countries to support what he described as "free and open trade". His remarks appeared aimed at projecting China as a reliable and stable economic partner at a time when tensions with the US have intensified under Trump's administration, which has raised tariffs and adopted a more aggressive foreign policy approach.

China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday vowed to oppose trade protectionism and called for greater global cooperation on trade, while Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised Western sanctions, as the two leaders prepared for a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump , Reuters reported.

Why did Xi call for free trade ahead of his meeting with Trump?

Why did Xi call for free trade ahead of his meeting with Trump?

What did Xi Jinping call for on trade at the APEC summit?

What did Xi Jinping call for on trade at the APEC summit?

"We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains," Xi told an audience of business executives.

China's trade policies have faced criticism from Western partners, particularly over its annual trade surpluses exceeding $1 trillion. Critics argue that Beijing's policies favour its manufacturing sector at the expense of domestic consumption, creating an imbalance in global trade.

Beijing, however, maintains that its economic model is appropriate for a country that is still catching up with the world's wealthiest economies. The US, European Union and other Western partners have raised concerns that China's dominance of global supply chains could give it significant geopolitical leverage.

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Putin, who addressed the gathering after Xi, took aim at Western economic policies and sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. He described Europe as being in a "humiliating decline" and argued that the sanctions had backfired, making Russia stronger rather than weakening its economy.

"Experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power," Putin said.

"While sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, they are incapable of halting growth—let alone crushing the economies of competitors," he added.

Also Read | What does Russia expect from the Xi-Trump-Putin trilateral summit in Shenzhen?

The remarks by Xi and Putin came ahead of their scheduled meeting with Trump on Thursday. The three leaders are expected to discuss a range of geopolitical and economic issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine, the US conflict with Iran, trade tensions, artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons.

The proposed trilateral meeting has also drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the US, Britain and the Soviet Union negotiated arrangements that formalised spheres of influence and helped shape the post-World War Two international order.