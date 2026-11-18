Chinese President Xi Jinping personally welcomed US President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday. The two leaders were seen shaking hands and sharing a hug after the US President descended from Air Force One. US President Donald Trump salutes next to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives at Shenzhen Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit in Shenzhen, China November 18, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

Trump is in Shenzhen for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, which is scheduled to be held from November 18 to November 19.

The US President will also participate in a first-of-its-kind trilateral meet with with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (November 19).

Trump salutes alongside Xi as US national anthem played After Trump and Xi's display of bonhomie on the tarmac, the US national anthem was played even as people part of the greeting party waved colourful pom-poms and Chinese and American national flags.

In a video showing moments after his arrival, Trump was seen saluting while standing alongside the Chinese President on a red carpet rolled out for him.