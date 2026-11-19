A 30-year-old man booked in connection with the death of his girlfriend, a few weeks back, died allegdely by suicide inside Lucknow District Jail on Thursday. Later in the day action was initiated against four jail personnel. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The woman had died by falling from the 10th floor of a hotel in Lucknow last month.

“In connection with the incident, and in view of prima facie negligence in the discharge of duties, the barrack in-charge and jail warder Hariom has been placed under suspension, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him,” read a statement from the Prison Administration and Reform Services, prison department.

“Additionally, action is being taken in accordance with the rules against head jail warders Dev Prakash Singh, Uday Narayan, and Dipendra Singh,” the statement added.

According to jail authorities, the deceased, Avnish Jaiswal alias Dev, was found hanging from a towel in the bathroom of the jail, where he had been lodged since surrendering before a court on October 15 in connection with the death of 24-year-old Samreen.

Jailor Ritwik Priyadarshi said that Avnish was reportedly depressed and had been telling fellow inmates that he was unable to come to terms with what had happened to Samreen.

“He was deeply shocked by her death and had repeatedly spoken about how and why the incident occurred,” the jailor added.

To recall, Samreen died on October 12 after falling from the 10th floor of Hotel Celestial Manor in the Sushant Golf City police station area.

Following her death, Samreen’s family alleged that Avnish had been pressuring her to marry him and had pushed her off the building after she refused.