The Allahabad high court on Thursday barred litigants from carrying mobile phones into courtrooms after a Varanasi resident was caught recording proceedings without permission. The court ordered his custody and directed him to appear before it on November 20. For representation only (Sourced)

Justice Vikram D Chauhan passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Kuldeep Batra in court no. 55, after additional government advocate P K Singh informed the court that a man was filming the proceedings on his mobile phone.

The man, identified as Raj Kulshrestha, a resident of Habibpura in Varanasi, admitted to recording the proceedings but could not explain his actions. The bench secretary took custody of his phone and found three videos of the proceedings on it.

Kulshrestha had no case listed before the bench. He produced a registry pass that allowed him entry only into the advocates’ chamber, not the courtroom. He told the court that advocate Bhanu Pratap Seth, junior to petitioner’s counsel Nitish Kumar Soni, had brought him there. Neither advocate was present during the hearing.

Batra, whose case was listed at serial number 27, was also present with a pass for the advocates’ chamber but denied knowing Kulshrestha.

The court observed that it hears sensitive matters involving personal liberty, child abuse, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and MPs and MLAs, and information from such cases cannot be circulated without judicial determination.

“The principle of open justice means proceedings are generally open to the public to attend. However, the same does not amount to ‘free broadcast’ by any unauthorised individual,” the court observed.

The registrar general was directed to display a notice at the pass counter, while the Registrar (Protocol) was asked to print the restriction on passes and prevent entry into courtrooms without valid passes.

The court directed that Kulshrestha be handed over to the chief judicial magistrate, Prayagraj, for examination and custody, with instructions to grant him bail on bonds and two sureties, subject to his appearance before the court on November 20.

Soni, Seth and Kulshrestha were asked to explain why proceedings for interference in the administration of justice should not be initiated against them.