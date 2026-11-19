The 21-year-old man accused of attacking a Class 10 student with a chainsaw at Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, was discharged from the Kurnool Government General Hospital, police said on Thursday. The accused in the chainsaw attack on a schoolgirl in Andhra Pradesh was declared fit for discharge, while the 15-year-old victim is making significant progress in recovery.

Doctors said on Wednesday that Hemanth alias Dummu, who was shot at by police while allegedly attempting to escape custody, was discharged following improvement in his health condition.

“He responded well to treatment and his health parameters were now normal. His blood pressure, pulse rate and electrocardiogram (ECG) reports were all within normal limits, indicating that he had recovered sufficiently,” Kurnool hospital superintendent Dr K Venkateshwarlu said.

The doctors submitted their medical report to the judge of the local court in the afternoon, following which the police took Hemanth back to Anantapur, where he was lodged in Reddipalli jail, a police officer said.

Hemanth had allegedly entered the school premises carrying a chainsaw and attacked the student on October 31.

Doctors at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru informed the state government that the girl, who suffered serious injuries, was showing significant signs of recovery.

State minister for education and information technology Nara Lokesh said in a statement that he had held a video conference with the medical team at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru in the morning to review the health condition of the 15-year-old girl. “Her major wounds had healed and the stitches had been removed, while treatment for a few minor injuries was continuing... Her confidence was gradually returning, they added, describing her as a fighter who had displayed extraordinary courage during her battle for survival,” he said.

Hours after he was caught in the Atmakur forests on November 1, Hemanth was being taken to Rapthadu for a reconstruction of the crime scene when he allegedly tried to flee and hurled stones at the police personnel escorting him.

“When the police were bringing him to Raptadu to reconstruct the scene of the offence he had committed at the school, he tried to escape and started hurling stones at the police personnel. Several police personnel sustained injuries in the attack, when they tried to overpower him,” an officer said.

Hemanth was initially admitted to the Anantapur government hospital for treatment, where his right leg was amputated.

The Anantapur police shifted Hemanth on November 13 following the deterioration of his health condition. The medical team at the Anantapur hospital submitted a status report to the high court stating that the blood clots in his blood vessels could pose a serious threat to his life if not treated immediately.

The clots could travel to vital organs, including the heart, brain and lungs, potentially resulting in fatal complications. The medical team said that the Anantapur hospital lacked the necessary infrastructure, including a heart-lung machine and other specialised facilities required to remove the clots.

After obtaining permission from the court, the police shifted him to Kurnool Government General Hospital in an Armed Reserve (AR) escort vehicle, accompanied by around 10 police personnel.

Kurnool hospital superintendent Dr Venkateshwarlu said, “We provided all necessary medical treatment in accordance with the court’s directions and that the accused was declared medically fit for discharge.”