A murder case has been registered against a young woman, her maternal uncle and other family members in connection with the death of 22-year-old Sambhav Khandelwal who fell from the sixth floor of an apartment in Bithoor on November 14. Death after fall from sixth floor: Woman friend, family booked

In his complaint lodged late on Wednesday night, the man’s father, Vishal Khandelwal, alleged that the woman’s maternal uncle had assaulted his son and threatened to kill him. He also alleged that Sambhav’s mobile phone was tampered with after the incident and claimed that his son had been murdered due to an enmity.

Vishal, who runs Guru Kripa Paper Trading in Kaushalpuri, said Sambhav had left home in his car between 2pm and 2.30pm on November 14, telling the family that he was going to meet friends during the Diwali festivities.

At around 4.05pm, Vishal received a call from Sambhav’s mobile number. The caller, Praveen Udani, who lives in a flat in Tower 2 of Rudra Green Apartments in Singhpur, Bithoor, informed him that Sambhav had fallen from the balcony and was injured. Vishal rushed to Paras Hospital in Singhpur, where he found his son dead.

According to the complaint, Praveen, his sister, his niece Suhana and her son were present at the apartment. When questioned about the incident, they told the family that Sambhav had been playing volleyball with a child inside the flat. During the game, he went towards the balcony, where oil from earthen lamps had spilled. He allegedly slipped, crossed the three-foot-high railing and fell.

Vishal alleged that the family did not inform the police about the incident and that their accounts differed when individual members were questioned.

The post-mortem report recorded 13 injuries and attributed the death to excessive blood loss.

DCP (West) Qasim Abidi said police had obtained CCTV footage related to the incident, which showed that Sambhav died after falling from a height. He said the fall from around 70 feet had caused his ribs to break and penetrate his heart and liver, although his head had not burst despite the impact of landing on his back.

“Based on the investigation so far, it appears to be an accident,” the DCP said, adding the police have registered a murder case against the woman and her family members on the basis of Vishal’s complaint. Further investigation is underway.