LUCKNOW A day after returning home on interim bail, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Thursday took a veiled dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, remarking that “Hyderabadi biryani” is not preferred in his region as he moved to dismiss the rival party’s outreach and firmly back the SP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan after being released from Dasna Jail at Ghaziabad, in Rampur on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Addressing media persons at the SP office in Rampur, Khan dismissed Owaisi’s recent outreach in the region without naming him directly. “In our region, Hyderabadi biryani is not preferred. People here prefer pulao and mutton biryani,” he said. Referring to Owaisi as a barrister rather than a Maulana, he added: “Just by keeping a beard one can’t become a sadhu or maulana. A formal degree in Maulviyat is required to be recognised as a Maulana and a Mufti’s qualification is necessary to issue a fatwa.”

Khan criticised Owaisi for neither visiting his residence nor calling his wife to inquire about his well-being during his recent visit to the area. The remarks come as AIMIM has partnered with Chandrashekhar Azad’s party under the Samajik Parivartan Morcha to court Dalit and Muslim voters in western Uttar Pradesh and Rohilkhand—regions where Khan has historically held sway.

The SP leader also expressed disappointment with the larger INDIA bloc, saying that if it had collectively taken the alleged electoral irregularities and intimidation in Rampur seriously earlier, subsequent controversies in places such as Kundarki, Sambhal, Haryana and Bengal might have been avoided.

He simultaneously offered a clear endorsement of the SP. Referring to a recent rally by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Khan said: “Our party is presenting a programme for the youth, farmers, women and students, aimed at fostering a positive environment, brotherhood and love. On the other side, however, there is nothing but fire spewing from their mouths. That is the difference: we are offering a programme, while the other side offers an agenda of hatred.”

While the political messaging dominated, Khan also spoke about his jail experience. He alleged human rights violations, including being kept with another person in an 11-by-7 room for 24 hours and being given food “which even the dog refuses to eat.”

He said his weight had dropped from 98 kg, when he surrendered, to 70 kg, describing it as the price of never having engaged in corruption. He criticised agencies such as the ED, IT and CBI, as well as the Election Commission, for damaging institutional credibility and the perception of free and fair polls. In a dramatic statement, he said he was considering asking the Rampur Development Authority to bring bulldozers and demolish the buildings of his university so that “the world should see how a temple of education is demolished if it is made by a Muslim.”

“If I had known that building a university could land me in jail, I would have driven a rickshaw and made my children roll beedis, because everyone loves freedom. I’ve been raising my M Tech son in solitude for five years,” said Khan.

With both Khan and his son legally barred from contesting the 2027 polls, the remarks reinforce the role the SP appears to be assigning him: as a vocal campaigner and counterweight in a region where competing claims on minority support are intensifying.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Azam Khan declared that the upcoming UP Assembly elections would be a “revolution” fought on public issues rather than caste or religion, claiming that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already lost the state polls.

Addressing the media at his residence in Rampur, the 78-year-old leader, who spent a year in prison, asserted that citizens would now unite for a larger struggle to protect the Constitution.

“This time there will be no election, there will be a revolution. There will be no change, there will be a deluge,” Khan said, adding that while the country was free, the Constitution needed to be “liberated” through a collective effort.

Describing the mood on the ground as a “flood” of public sentiment, the veteran politician pointed to the turnout of his supporters as evidence of a shifting political tide. “The crowd in Ghaziabad, the convoy that reached Rampur and the people who gathered at my residence are an indication of this deluge. People will not fight in the name of religion and caste, but on issues,” he said.

He also questioned the narrative painting him as a mafia leader. “Am I a mafia? Would someone who establishes schools for children and opens universities be called a mafia,” he asked.

Since 2019, approximately 90 cases have been registered against the senior SP leader, involving allegations ranging from land grabbing and forgery to hate speech and misuse of power. Convictions in several of these cases, alongside ongoing legal proceedings, have kept him in and out of jail over the past few years.