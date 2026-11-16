Azad-Owaisi alliance could fragment Muslim, Dalit votes, potentially benefit BJP

The Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) alliance between the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) or ASP (KR) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) could potentially help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh if it manages to fragment the Muslim and Dalit vote banks, considered the core support base of the Samjawadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), said BJP leaders. Chandrashekhar Azad and Asadudin Owaisi announcing their alliance.

On Thursday, Chandrashekhar Azad of the ASP (KR) and AIMIM’s Asadudin Owaisi announced their alliance and said it aimed to prevent the BJP from retaining power in Uttar Pradesh. Both leaders said the alliance is open to other Opposition parties, including the SP, joining them.

BJP leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party has redoubled its outreach to the Dalits. An erosion in Dalit support was seen among the key factors behind the fall in the BJP’s seats from 62 in 2019 to 33 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP’s overall tally dropped below the majority mark in Parliament for the first time since 2014.

“The Dalit vote-bank, which is estimated to be about 21%, is crucial for any party seeking to form the government. In 2024, the Opposition’s false narrative that we were aiming to change the Constitution and remove [caste-based] reservation was a big reason why we lost out on Dalit support, and the SP emerged as a gainer…” said a BJP leader.

He asserted Dalits voted for the SP because they did not see the BSP as a strong opponent to the BJP, and not because they favoured the party. “There is strong reservation among the Dalits against the SP’s Yadav-Muslim appeasement. This time if they find an alternative to the BSP and SP in the new coalition, then the votes will definitely be divided,” the leader said.

A second BJP leader said the fragmentation of the SP’s core vote bank will help the BJP. “Although the SP followed the PDA [an acronym for backward classes, Dalits, and Muslims] outreach, the Dalits warmed up to them only in 2024. They are yet to become a core voter base of the SP. In a way, they can be seen as a floater vote bank, which all the parties will pursue aggressively,” said the second party leader.

Azad, a member of Parliament from Nagina, is seen to be popular among younger Dalits. “He has a certain pull among the youth. He was also at the forefront of the CJP [Cockroach Janta Party]’s protests [against paper leaks] in Delhi. So the younger lot see him as a leader who can fill the vacuum left by the BSP, which is still grappling with family politics,” said the second leader.

The BJP is hopeful that AIMIM would eat into the SP’s Muslim vote bank. Muslims are estimated to be 19% of the electorate. The AIMIM positioned itself as an alternative to the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar and won five seats in both the 2020 and 2025 assembly polls in the Muslim-majority areas of Seemanchal.