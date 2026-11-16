Turf war in west UP: Owaisi-Azad alliance adds new challenge for BSP ahead of 2027 polls

The launch of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM), a political front formed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), headed by Chandra Shekhar Azad, is set to add a new dimension to the political contest in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), headed by Chandra Shekhar Azad formed the alliance - Samajik Parivartan Morcha - for the 2027 UP elections (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The alliance comes at a time when Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is working to revive her party by regaining its traditional Dalit and Muslim support base.

After successive defeats in the 2012, 2017 and 2022 assembly polls, the BSP’s strength in the state legislative assembly has dwindled to just one seat. Mayawati is now focusing on rebuilding the party’s organisational base, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh, which was once considered a BSP stronghold.

The BSP had secured its best electoral performance in the 2007 assembly elections by consolidating Dalit and Muslim support, paving the way for a majority government. Although the Samajwadi Party made inroads into the Muslim vote base in 2012, the BSP largely retained its hold over Dalit voters.

However, the emergence of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), led by Chandra Shekhar Azad, has introduced a new challenge to the BSP’s traditional support base. Azad has been mobilising Dalit voters, particularly in western UP.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the BSP contested all 403 seats but managed to win only one, securing 12.88% of the votes. The ASP (Kanshi Ram), which contested 110 seats, failed to open its account and polled 0.13% of the votes. The AIMIM, which fielded candidates in 95 constituencies, also failed to win a seat, securing 0.49% of the votes.

Azad’s victory from Nagina in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections further underlined the changing political dynamics in the region. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, BSP candidate Girish Chandra Jatav had won the seat, defeating BJP’s Yashwant Singh by a margin of 1.66 lakh votes. However, in 2024, BSP candidate Surendra Pal Singh was pushed to fourth position, polling just 13,272 votes, while Azad secured 5,12,552 votes. Nagina, in Bijnor, has historically been an important centre of Dalit politics.

Mayawati launched her electoral and parliamentary career by winning the Bijnor Lok Sabha seat in 1989, a victory that helped establish the BSP on the national political stage. Following his 2024 victory, Azad has been consolidating his support among Dalits in Bijnor and neighbouring districts, including Saharanpur, Meerut, Amroha and Moradabad.

To counter Azad’s influence in West UP, Mayawati has entrusted her nephew Akash Anand (BSP national convenor) with the responsibility of mobilising resources to gear up the party cadre for the upcoming assembly polls. Akash has addressed public meetings in Saharanpur, Bareilly and Bulandshahr and the Badhapur assembly constituency in Bijnor.

BSP leader Munqad Ali, considered a Muslim face of the party, has been entrusted to mobilise the support of the Muslim community. “BSP leaders organised meetings in various areas of Bijnor to make Akash Anand’s rally successful. It will be a show of strength by BSP in West UP after the launch of the joint political front by AIMIM and ASP (Kanshi Ram), and that too in the area that the alliance considers its stronghold,” said a BSP leader.

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Meanwhile, Chandra Shekhar Azad announced a show of strength on November 26 with a massive rally at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow; Asaduddin Owaisi is likely to attend the event. To counter ASP’s rally, BSP has announced a rally at the Ambedkar Memorial in Lucknow on December 6, on the death anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

RK Sharma, a political observer, said the AIMIM-ASP (Kanshi Ram) alliance will pose a challenge to BSP’s revival plan for regaining its hold over Dalit-Muslim voters. ASP (Kanshi Ram) support base is the Dalit community, particularly Jatavs, who have been the BSP’s core support base since its 1984 launch.

“The alliance will dent the BSP vote bank in the upcoming polls. Asaduddin Owaisi joining hands with Chandra Shekhar will also make an adverse impact on Mayawati’s plan to win support of the Muslim community. In the 2022 assembly elections, BSP had fielded 97 Muslim candidates. Mayawati has again planned to give a large share of seats to Muslim candidates in the 2027 elections. West UP is likely to witness a big fight for Dalit and Muslim votes,” he said.