'Add one to 180': Akhilesh Yadav on ally Congress's seat demand for UP assembly polls
Asked if the Grand Old Party had asked for 200, Yadav said: “Slightly less than that”. Asked if they had sought 180, he said: “Add one to 180”.
The Congress is seeking to fight on 181 of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh next year, the party’s ally and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday.
Asked about how many seats the Congress has asked to fight on, and whether it was 100, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said at the HT Leadership Summit 2026: “Look, our relationship with the Congress party is very good. And the number of seats they have asked for is higher than what you are suggesting.”
Asked if the Grand Old Party had asked for 200, Yadav said: “Slightly less than that”. Asked if they had sought 180, he said: “Add one to 180”.
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