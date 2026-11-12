AIMIM, ASP form Samajik Parivartan Morcha; name Chandra Shekhar Azad as CM face in Uttar Pradesh

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) on Thursday announced the formation of the ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM)’ to jointly contest all 403 seats in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Azad named as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate. Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) national president Chandra Shekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at a joint press conference. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)

Owaisi and Azad announced the alliance at a joint press conference in Lucknow, saying that the front would seek to emerge as a strong alternative to stop the BJP from forming the government for a third consecutive term.

Chandrashekhar Azad as CM candidate “I am happy to announce that our brother Chandrashekhar Azad will be the chief ministerial candidate. I can say with confidence that this will be a strong alternative in Uttar Pradesh to stop the BJP from coming to power for the third time,” Owaisi said.

He said the alliance was based on “political and intellectual honesty” and would focus on social change, unemployment, education, farmers’ issues and the concerns of marginalised communities, which he alleged had long been treated merely as vote banks. Azad rejected the description of the alliance as a “third front” and said it would instead be the strongest political platform in the state. “It is not a third front, it is the first and strongest front in the politics of UP as of now,” he said.