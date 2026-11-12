AIMIM, ASP form Samajik Parivartan Morcha; name Chandra Shekhar Azad as CM face in Uttar Pradesh
The new front, Samajik Parivartan Morcha, will contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, say Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandra Shekhar Azad.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) on Thursday announced the formation of the ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM)’ to jointly contest all 403 seats in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Azad named as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.
Owaisi and Azad announced the alliance at a joint press conference in Lucknow, saying that the front would seek to emerge as a strong alternative to stop the BJP from forming the government for a third consecutive term.
Chandrashekhar Azad as CM candidate
“I am happy to announce that our brother Chandrashekhar Azad will be the chief ministerial candidate. I can say with confidence that this will be a strong alternative in Uttar Pradesh to stop the BJP from coming to power for the third time,” Owaisi said.
He said the alliance was based on “political and intellectual honesty” and would focus on social change, unemployment, education, farmers’ issues and the concerns of marginalised communities, which he alleged had long been treated merely as vote banks. Azad rejected the description of the alliance as a “third front” and said it would instead be the strongest political platform in the state. “It is not a third front, it is the first and strongest front in the politics of UP as of now,” he said.
He added that the alliance would seek to unite weaker and deprived sections and enable them to use their electoral strength to secure political power and address their concerns. Invoking BR Ambedkar, Azad said political power was the “master key” to resolving people’s problems.
The alliance also invited the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress to join the Morcha to strengthen the fight against the BJP. Both leaders said seat-sharing was not an issue and would be decided at the appropriate time.
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The Morcha’s three-point priority agenda, outlined by Azad, includes free quality education from classes 1 to 12, improving hospitals and generating employment for the state’s youth. Owaisi also stepped up his attack on the SP, saying it secured around 90% of the Muslim vote in previous elections but failed to defeat the BJP.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORQazi Faraz Ahmad
Qazi Faraz Ahmad is the Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times. With more than 18 years of experience in hardcore journalism, he has been extensively reporting on policy, politics, and governance from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Based in Lucknow, Faraz is part of the Hindustan Times UP Bureau, where he reports on key beats. He has closely tracked and covered major electoral battles, including the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His sharp analysis and on-ground insights have made him a trusted voice on Uttar Pradesh politics and national policy matters. Faraz brings rich experience from reputed organisations such as Press Trust of India (PTI), CNN-News18, Dainik Jagran Group, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and other leading media houses. Known for his in-depth ground reporting and copy-editing skills, he combines journalistic rigour with a deep understanding of northern India's sociopolitical landscape. A passionate traveller and trainer associated with initiatives like the Google News Initiative, he continues to deliver credible, impactful journalism on critical developments shaping the region and the country.Read More