Amid alliance talks, UP Congress to hold poll preparedness meetings

Amid talks of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Uttar Pradesh Congress has decided to formally launch its election preparedness meetings from Friday. As part of it, party’s district, city unit presidents and frontal organisation office-bearers will meet state’s top leadership, including UPCC chief Aradhana Mishra. Congress MP Tanuj Punia at a press conference in Lucknow on November 12. (Sourced)

Tarun Punia, the party’s Barabanki MP and UP Congress SC/ST cell’s chairperson, gave this information at a press conference here on Thursday. Asked how many seats the Congress will contest, Punia said, “That is for the top leadership to decide. We have to support all INDIA bloc candidates. The launch of election preparedness meets is for all 403 constituencies.”

“Party’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam will also address meetings. Senior party leaders will guide district and city presidents on how to effectively challenge the BJP in the state,” he added.

A training session will be organised on Friday, focusing on how the Congress should communicate with the media, Punia said. The session will focus on strategies for effectively communicating with the general public and improving internal coordination.

MP Pawan Khera, chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s media department, along with Abhay Dubey, in-charge of the UP Congress Committee’s media department, will be present during the session to share their experience with the organisation.