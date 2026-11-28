India and the US continue to negotiate a trade deal based on an interim agreement of February 7, the commerce ministry said on Saturday, underscoring the government’s focus on utilising full potential of operational agreements and prepare industry for the next big deal with the European Union. Addressing exporters during the session, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal spoke about the significant opportunities created by India’s FTAs and emphasised the need for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, to proactively leverage preferential market access (HT Photo) more

The India-EU free trade agreement “is expected to come into effect in early 2027”, the ministry said in a statement amid ongoing official preparation for formal signing of the FTA by mid-December during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brussels visit. Post-signing operationalisation of the deal is expected to take at least three-four months. Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the India-EU FTA would come into effect by March or April next year. HT reported it on Saturday.

“Under the India-European Union agreement, duties will end upon its entry into force for 70.4% of the EU’s tariff lines, covering 90.7% of India’s export value, with a further 20.3% of tariff lines being phased,” the ministry said in its Saturday statement.

Giving details of ongoing trade negotiations with countries like the US, it said: “With the United States, a framework for an interim agreement was announced on 7 February 2026, and negotiations are ongoing.” On Friday, the commerce minister said: “The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which were always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape.”

People close to development said, India would sign the proposed interim bilateral trade agreement (BTA) only after all types of tariff uncertainties are put to rest. As FTA is a long-term, legal commitment for mutual benefit all kinds of ambiguities, including tariff-related uncertainties must be adequately addressed before concluding a deal, they said requesting anonymity. India has time till January to reply on the United States Trade Representative’s recent findings on the Section 301 investigation, involving excess capacity. Besides that, suitable resolution of product-specific Section 232 actions is required. Although 100% duty on countries buying Russian oil under the Lindsey O. Graham Act is currently waived off, but some certainty on this is also required, they added.

The office of the USTR on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods after an investigation into what it called structural excess capacity in manufacturing. The rate would fall to 17% if India reaches an agreement. That is a point below the 18% agreed in a framework for an interim deal in February, and below the 18% proposed for India’s export rivals such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Vietnam’s 20%. Exporters have questioned how much that edge is worth.

The statement spoke about the sixth round of negotiations with Canada that was held from 11-20 November 2026, with the objective of securing an agreement that delivers tangible benefits to farmers, industries, businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Negotiations are also underway with Chile, Peru, Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as Mexico and other partners, the statement said.

The ministry is on a campaign mode to prepare industry to take full benefit of FTAs India has signed so far and upcoming deals. It has organized outreach initiatives in Jaipur and Dehradun on Friday to familiarise exporters, entrepreneurs and MSMEs with opportunities arising from India’s FTAs and facilitate greater access to international markets.

“Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal, had earlier noted the expanding market access available to Indian businesses through recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and urged Indian businesses to utilise the opportunities opened by these agreements. He had said that India’s preferential access to global markets, representing around USD 10 trillion in GDP until a few years ago, had expanded by an additional USD 60 trillion over the last four-and-a-half years, taking the total to approximately USD 70 trillion,” the statement said.

With ongoing bilateral and multilateral trade engagements across eight to nine geographies, this was expected to expand to around $85 trillion, representing nearly 76% of global GDP, over the next year to year-and-a-half, it added.

Addressing exporters during the session, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal spoke about the significant opportunities created by India’s FTAs and emphasised the need for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, to proactively leverage preferential market access.

He encouraged exporters to identify sector-specific opportunities in FTA partner countries, participate in international exhibitions, develop overseas supply chains and explore emerging avenues such as cross-border e-commerce. Referring to Rajasthan’s strengths in sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, handicrafts, furniture and minerals, Agrawal urged businesses to translate these strengths into increased export opportunities.

He also outlined the interventions under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), including support for export credit, international exhibitions, testing and certification, overseas warehousing and logistics, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Indian exporters.