Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited INDIA bloc leaders for a meeting at his residence at 11:30 am today to discuss a united response to the delimitation bill, which is expected to be introduced during Parliament's special sitting next week.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the two bills, which propose a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states and Union Territories, taking the House's maximum strength to 850. The proposed seat arrangement will remain in place for the next 25 years.

The legislation will also enable the implementation of 33% reservation for women following delimitation, provide for the formation of delimitation commissions and increase the strength of state assemblies by 50%, subject to a maximum of 650 seats.

A Constitution amendment bill must secure a two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with ratification by at least 50% of the states.