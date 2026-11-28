Delimitation bill LIVE updates: Key INDIA bloc meet at 11:30 am today ahead of Parliament session
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited INDIA bloc leaders for a meeting today to discuss a united response to the delimitation bill, which is expected to be introduced during Parliament's special sitting next week.
- 2 Mins agoCongress' Madhu Goud vows to oppose 50% seat hike; BJP's Prakash Reddy hopes for DMK support
- 14 Mins agoDMK chief Stalin to chair meeting of party MPs
- 29 Mins agoBJP steps up Opposition outreach as it seeks passage of bills
- 48 Mins agoParliament session called with an eye on elections, says Tejashwi
- 57 Mins agoHow Centre's delimitation plan could change India's electoral map
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoSupriya Sule likely to skip INDIA bloc meet
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoINDIA bloc leaders to meet today
- 1 Hr 39 Mins agoLok Sabha to reconvene on Monday, delimitation bill likely to be in focus
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament, will meet on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha, the upper House, will reconvene on Wednesday for a special sitting that is expected to see the introduction of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill in the Parliament....Read More
Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited INDIA bloc leaders for a meeting at his residence at 11:30 am today to discuss a united response to the delimitation bill, which is expected to be introduced during Parliament's special sitting next week.
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the two bills, which propose a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states and Union Territories, taking the House's maximum strength to 850. The proposed seat arrangement will remain in place for the next 25 years.
The legislation will also enable the implementation of 33% reservation for women following delimitation, provide for the formation of delimitation commissions and increase the strength of state assemblies by 50%, subject to a maximum of 650 seats.
A Constitution amendment bill must secure a two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with ratification by at least 50% of the states.
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: Congress' Madhu Goud vows to oppose 50% seat hike; BJP's Prakash Reddy hopes for DMK support
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: The proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats has triggered a political divide, with Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud alleging that the move would put southern states at a permanent disadvantage, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Reddy expressed hope that the Delimitation Bill would receive support from political parties across the country and become an important victory for the Narendra Modi-led government.
Opposing the proposed increase, Goud said the Congress, along with its INDIA bloc partners, would fight the Bill during the upcoming Special Session of Parliament, arguing that the Centre had not consulted southern states or Opposition parties before taking the decision.
"The Central government's proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent is a major disadvantage to the southern states. Northern states will have an advantage in forming the government, and our Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy ji, has been opposing the unilateral increase of 50 per cent seats, which is putting southern states in a permanently disadvantaged position," he told ANI.
Goud maintained that the southern states were opposed to the proposed increase and asserted that Congress would not allow the legislation to pass without a fight.
"We, the southern states, oppose this unilateral 50 per cent increase, and our Congress party at the national level, along with the INDIA bloc partners, will oppose tooth and nail the proposed increase of 50 per cent seats cleared by the Union Cabinet," he said.
(ANI)
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: DMK chief Stalin to chair meeting of party MPs
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: President M K Stalin is all set to chair a meeting of his party MPs on Saturday amid the Centre's renewed push for women's reservation through delimitation.
With Stalin asserting that there would be no change or compromise on party's demands on the issue, the meeting is scheduled for Saturday morning at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' which is expected to deliberate strategies on the floor of the upper and lower houses of the Parliament.
(PTI)
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: BJP steps up Opposition outreach as it seeks passage of delimitation, women’s quota bills
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: After its efforts to garner support for bills that would pave the way for the implementation of 33% women’s reservation in legislatures came undone in April, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government did not let up on making a renewed pitch for the passage of the Constitution amendment bill and the delimitation bill, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently underlining the need for setting aside political differences, people privy to details told HT.
Without sharing the exact details of the parties and MPs who have assured support, people in the government said they are confident of getting the required support for the passage of the bills. Read the full story here.
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: Parliament session called with an eye on elections, says Tejashwi
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the upcoming special session of Parliament may have been called with an eye on assembly elections, due in a few months, in several states.
Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav, also the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, made it clear that his party would stick to its "old stand" on the delimitation bill.
"It may be that the session has been called in view of the elections," he said.
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: How Centre's delimitation plan could change India's electoral map
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: According to the bill seen by Hindustan Times, Lok Sabha seats for each state will increase by 50%, with each state's share frozen until 2051.
Since the proposed increase is a uniform 50%, the share of each state will remain almost exactly the same. Why almost? Because a 50% increase leaves some states with a fraction.
For example, a 50% rise for Tamil Nadu takes its tally to 58.5, which is not a whole number. The same problem arises for every state and UT with an odd number of seats, such as Madhya Pradesh (29 seats), Punjab (13) and Delhi (7), and for the small states and UTs that have just one seat. Read the full story here.
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: Supriya Sule likely to skip INDIA bloc meet
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule is likely to miss the key INDIA bloc meeting, called by the Congress to discuss the Opposition’s strategy for the special session on delimitation, due to the ill health of her father and party chief Sharad Pawar, people aware of the matter told HT. Read more here.
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: INDIA bloc leaders to meet today
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited INDIA bloc leaders for a meeting at his residence at 11:30 am today to discuss a united response to the delimitation bill, which is expected to be introduced during Parliament's special sitting next week.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told the media, “PM Modi and Amit Shah want to set a big trap against the people of India. That is the design of this entire episode. The INDIA alliance and opposition parties will have a meeting tomorrow morning at 11:30 AM. We will make the strategy.”
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: Lok Sabha to reconvene on Monday, delimitation bill likely to be in focus
Delimitation bill LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament, will meet on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha, the upper House, will reconvene on Wednesday for a special sitting that is expected to see the introduction of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill in the Parliament.