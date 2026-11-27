Under the delimitation process, constituency boundaries are redrawn and seats are allocated among states and Union territories based on their population. The exercise is key to implementing women's reservation, as the 2023 law's rollout is linked to a delimitation exercise following a Census.

Under the delimitation process, constituency boundaries are redrawn and seats are allocated among states and Union territories based on their population. (AP/File Photo)

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to pave the way for delimitation in the country to implement women's reservation in Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The proposed amendment comes three years after the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, was enacted, providing for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Article 81 of the Constitution provides for the principle of “one person, one vote, one value” by seeking to ensure, as far as practicable, an equal ratio between a state's population and the number of Lok Sabha seats allotted to it. Article 81(2)(a) states: “There shall be allotted to each State a number of seats in the House of the People in such manner that the ratio between that number and the population of the state is, so far as practicable, the same for all States.”

The only exception to this provision is for states with a population not exceeding six million. They are exempt from the requirement of maintaining the same population-to-seat ratio as other states, allowing them to retain adequate representation in the Lower House despite their smaller populations.

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Article 82 of the Constitution provides for the readjustment of the allocation of seats and the division of states into territorial constituencies after every Census. Article 81(3), meanwhile, defines the population to be considered for the purpose of seat allocation and delimitation. It states: “In this article, the expression ‘population’ means the population as ascertained at the last preceding census of which the relevant figures have been published.”

Delimitation exercises in India over the years The first delimitation exercise was carried out in 1952, based on the 1951 Census. Since then, four delimitation commissions have been constituted in 1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002. The 29-year gap between the last two commissions was the result of the Constitution (42nd Amendment) Act, 1976, which froze the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states, based on the 1971 Census, until the publication of figures from the first Census conducted after 2000.

According to an earlier Hindustan Times report citing former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, the freeze was intended to ensure that states which had performed well in family planning programmes did not lose their proportional political representation in the Lok Sabha.

In 2002, under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, the delimitation exercise was taken up again. However, the decision was to allow constituency boundaries within states and Union territories to be redrawn based on population, without changing the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state or UT. This was intended to ensure that states which had made progress in population control did not lose their share of parliamentary representation to states with higher population growth.

The Delimitation Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kuldip Singh, was constituted in 2002. Its exercise was completed in 2008, with delimitation orders coming into effect in most states and Union territories in February that year. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was excluded from the exercise. The process was also deferred in four northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur through presidential orders issued on February 8, 2008, citing concerns over security and public order.

The Constitution (84th Amendment) Act, 2001, extended the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states until the publication of figures from the first Census conducted after 2026. It, however, allowed the redrawing of constituency boundaries based on the 1991 Census. The Constitution (87th Amendment) Act, 2003, subsequently provided for the use of the 2001 Census for this purpose, without altering the total number of seats allotted to individual states.

The existing constitutional freeze is linked to the publication of the relevant figures from the first Census conducted after 2026. It is not triggered merely by the completion of the Census exercise.

Southern states have argued that a fresh population-based allocation of Lok Sabha seats could reduce their relative share of parliamentary representation, as states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have recorded higher population growth than several southern states. However, the latest proposal seeks to retain the existing proportional share of states while increasing their Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent.