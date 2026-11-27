Article 170 of the Constitution currently provides that the Legislative Assembly of each state shall have not more than 500 members, subject to certain provisions. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes to raise the maximum strength of a state Assembly to 650 members.

The government will bring a special provision in the bill to ensure that Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, is excluded from the existing 500-seat ceiling, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

The constitutional ceiling of 500 seats in a state Legislative Assembly is set to be raised to 650 under the proposed Constitution amendment bill, paving the way for Uttar Pradesh to expand its Assembly without being bifurcated.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 403 Assembly seats. Under the proposed delimitation exercise, the number is expected to increase by 50%, taking the Assembly strength to more than 600 seats.

The government does not want Uttar Pradesh to be divided under any circumstances and will bring a special provision to ensure that the state can have an Assembly with more than 500 constituencies, sources told PTI.

The proposed amendment also seeks to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, including up to 815 elected members from states and 35 from Union territories.

The government is expected to bring three bills during the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30. Two of them are Constitution amendment bills aimed at implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies before the 2029 parliamentary elections, while another bill will provide for a 50% increase in seats for each state.