Bangladesh's parliament speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has said Dhaka may approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is not extradited by India, according to a report by BBC Urdu. The speaker's remark comes during his six-day visit to Pakistan. Hasina fled the nation after her government was ousted by a series of student-led protests in 2024. Since then, the Awami League chief has been in exile in New Delhi, India (REUTERS) more

“If India does not comply, we will approach the International Court of Justice,” Ahmed said while speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Thursday. He added if Hasina does return to Dhaka, she will be arrested and sent to jail.

Ahmed's remarks come after Sheikh Hasina stated that she seeks to return to Bangladesh on December 16. The Awami League chief's statement has been met with criticism from the current government, with Dhaka saying the only return which will be acceptable would be a legal extradition.

"Sheikh Hasina Wajid's announcements of her return are just to keep her workers motivated, she will not return to Bangladesh," he added further, according to BBC.

India did not help Bengalis in 1971: Speaker Speaking in Islamabad, the Bangladeshi parliament speaker added that India did not help Bengalis during the 1971 Liberation war, but played a significant role in "weakening Pakistan."

According to the BBC Urdu report, the speaker also alleged that Bangladesh had effectively become a "colony" of India during Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule.

"Over the past 15 years, Bangladesh had become a colony of a neighboring country, causing severe hardship to its people," he was quoted as saying.

He also spoke on the Kashmir issue, stating that the dispute should be resolved in accordance to the United Nations' resolutions.

Hasina 'a thorn' in India-Dhaka ties Meanwhile, back in Dhaka, state minister for foreign affairs Humaiun Kobir referred to the former prime minister as a "terrorist" at a press briefing on Thursday

"India is also now realising the challenges and difficulties of providing shelter to a terrorist on its territory. If you invite someone into your home and later find that they are behaving so irrationally and making such outrageous remarks that you cannot throw them out but have to tolerate them, the situation becomes an irritating problem," Kobir was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo and other Bangladeshi media.

“India has also been feeling challenged and facing difficulties in this situation. Hasina is a psychopath. She killed 2,000 people and left without any remorse or regret. She has no politics left. Politics disappeared a long time ago. She is a terrorist,” he added further.

Hasina seeks 'Victory Day' return Earlier this week, ousted Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina stated that she has sought to return to Dhaka on December 16.

Also Read | Exiled Sheikh Hasina plans return to tense Bangladesh on Dec 16, defying arrest threat

December 16 is also 'Victory Day' or Bijoy Dibosh in Bangladesh, which marks the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 and the surrender of Pakistan in Dhaka.

Hasina fled the nation after her government was ousted by a series of student-led protests in 2024. Since then, the Awami League chief has been in exile in New Delhi, India. During her exile, in November 2025, Hasina was tried in absentia and sentenced to death for committing crimes against humanity during the 2024 July uprising.