OPEC and its allies face a difficult balancing act when they meet on Sunday, as the group is set to decide on production targets for 2027 against the prospect of a growing global oil surplus and persistent threats to energy supplies in the Middle East. Natural gas flaring at a Mexican refinery. OPEC must decide how much oil each country can sustainably produce. more

With existing production agreements approaching their year-end deadline, key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers in the broader group called OPEC+ must decide how much oil each country can sustainably produce, and how much the cartel should collectively pump next year. That will determine whether Saudi Arabia—the cartel’s de-facto leader—and other members restore more supply, maintain current restrictions or consider fresh cuts to support prices.

“Ministers are being asked to agree on capacity baselines when the war has made current output a poor guide for what members can actually sustain,” said Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy, adding that this would be one of the most complicated OPEC+ meetings in years.

OPEC said last week that an assessment to determine the maximum sustainable production capacity of OPEC+ members had been completed. The findings are now set to determine future production allocations.

“There will be a new deal for 2027 with the new baselines in place,” said Amena Bakr, head of Middle East and OPEC+ Insights at data provider Kpler. However, it remains unclear whether the agreement will also include an extension of the group’s existing collective production cuts, she said.

The broader group currently has output cuts of around 2 million barrels a day, introduced in 2022 and in place until the end of the year. In September, it completed the phased unwinding of 1.65 million barrels a day in voluntary production cuts agreed in 2023.

The decision will test the group’s ability to manage global oil markets at a time when its influence is being challenged by uneven production capacity and the departure of one of its biggest producers, the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi is now free to increase output independently, and that could create a challenge to Saudi Arabia, analysts said, as every barrel potentially withheld by OPEC+ to support prices could now give the U.A.E. an opportunity to win more customers.