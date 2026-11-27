Puma Shen is a politician behind the slogan “Ocean Current,” which captures the unexpected popularity of the opposition candidate trying to take control of Taiwan's capital. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen cheers as his campaign motorcade passes by in Taipei, Taiwan, (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) more

His views on the island's independence made him a wanted man in China, which is claiming Taiwan as its own territory. But it's his focus on specific livelihood issues, from planting more trees to boosting support for social workers, that appears to be winning him supporters.

The candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party, also known as Shen Pao-yang, has polled neck and neck with the incumbent Taipei mayor, Chiang Wan-an, in many of the latest surveys.

Taipei has traditionally been a stronghold for the Beijing-friendly Nationalist Party, also known as the Kuomintang, or KMT. If Shen wins Saturday's election, it will be a major victory for the DPP, which hasn’t controlled Taipei since 1998.

Shen ran a camp for civil defense training Shen is perhaps best known for working with entrepreneur Robert Tsao to run civilian defense courses at Shen's Kuma Academy, which aim to prepare people for an air raid and provide basic medical training.

Shen acknowledged that when he first started campaigning, his background may not have helped him as a candidate.

"Some people may think I'm very radical," he said in a radio interview on FM103 in Taipei in September.

Shen said the courses could apply not only in the event of an invasion by China, but also during natural disasters.

"I really want to tell everyone who thinks, 'Oh Kuma Academy, it's a civilian army, will it provoke a war?' We want everyone to know we will meet with all sorts of disasters, and of course war is just one of them," he said. "We want everyone to know what threats Taiwan is facing.”

The candidate's campaign focused on livability issues But the upcoming mayoral election has little to do with Taiwan's relationship with China, and Shen has spent most of his campaign focusing on livability and bread-and-butter local issues, saying he wants Taipei residents to feel “at ease" and that no one should feel lonely.

Shen has talked about planting more trees to ensure greater canopy coverage over the city. Other talking points included a case of a 10-year-old who was sexually abused by a client of her mother, who works as a sex worker. The city's social welfare department was alerted to the case, but the child was placed into protective custody only eight months later. Shen vowed to make the system faster and to give front line social workers more resources.

“I think he feels very different from past candidates, as he’s always made his ideas central, and his goal isn’t about getting power,” said Nicky Li, a 41-year-old Taipei resident.

Shen’s rallies are festive and he's also keen to engage with people. His team created an app that allows supporters to track where the candidate is publicly campaigning any given night.

Mayor Chiang Wan-an has defended his record, saying he has delivered on his campaign promises and raised Taipei's international profile by getting Nvidia to open an R&D center in Taipei, as well as finishing construction on the long-delayed Taipei Dome stadium. He also said he had raised subsidies for parents planning to have children. “What I've said, I've done,” he said in a TV debate with Shen.

Shen’s name extends beyond Taiwan Shen's name recognition extends beyond Taiwan. His fans say a politician who quotes anime and runs an interactive policy website is something novel.

“It’s rare to see a candidate not only restraining himself in personal attacks, but also trying to restrain his followers or his supporters to not engage in personal attacks. I think that’s a new one,” said Lok Sum, an avid Taiwan election-watcher in Hong Kong.

“He is not a politician in nature, in the very first place at least,” Sanho Chung, assistant professor of political science at National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan, said. “Different aspects of him have made him more human than many other conventional politicians.”

He cited Shen’s decision to learn tarot card reading as a way to bond with young people.

Meanwhile, Beijing is watching closely. China's Taiwan Affairs Office has called Shen a “diehard Taiwan separatist” and has sanctioned both him and his father.

Shen also faces a case lodged by police in the Chinese city of Chongqing for “splitting the country,” according to China's state-run TV. In the CCTV segment, police accused him of “disseminating fake news that China will invade Taiwan militarily.”