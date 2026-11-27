Christina Blake, a 38-year-old woman from Wasilla, Alaska, has died after coming into contact with a plane's propeller at Big Lake Airport. Her sister has now remembered her as a “sweet sister” in a touching tribute. Christina Blake died after an incident at Big Lake Airport in Alaska. (Facebook/ Katherine Faye) more Blake was a mother. Her sister, Katherine Faye, shared photo of the two on Facebook, as per The New York Post. The pictures show them growing up, having fun on trips and hugging loved ones. “You will always be in my heart sweet sister of mine,” Faye wrote. “Give mom and grandma a hug for me, I'll be with you all one day," she added.

What happened at the airport As per a news release shared by Alaska State Troopers (AST) on Wednesday, November 25, AST was told about the incident just before 5pm local time on Tuesday, November 24. According to People, Blake was driving a vehicle on the taxiway when a Taylorcraft F19 landed at the airport. The plane was moving from the runway to the taxiway and stopped to wait for her vehicle to move. “While the plane was stopped and waiting for the vehicle to move off the taxiway, Blake exited the vehicle, approached the running aircraft, and walked into the airplane's propeller while it was stationary,” the news release said. First responders reached the spot and tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot was not hurt, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said, according to Alaska Public Media (APM).