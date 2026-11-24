Spotting an odd-shaped rock fall from the blade of a bulldozer turned what would have been an otherwise unremarkable day in 1998 at an Alaska mine into a remarkable one. The rock Barry Clay spotted falling from his bulldozer at the Swift Creek Mine was actually a 294.1 troy-ounce gold nugget and came to be known as the Alaska Centennial Nugget. More than two decades after its discovery, the rock fetched $750,000 at Heritage Auctions in December 2021. Found near Ruby, Alaska, in 1998, the 294.1-ounce nugget fetched $750,000 at a Heritage Auctions sale in December 2021. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) more

According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the story appeared in the spring 2015 edition of Alaska Frontiers, which described Clay as the man operating a bulldozer when he spotted the rock. The agency said that after the rock fell from the bulldozer's blade, Clay examined it and realized it was a gold nugget weighing 294.1 troy ounces. This is the largest gold nugget ever discovered in Alaska.

According to Heritage Auctions, the nugget was mined at the Swift Creek Mine, part of the Ruby Mining District, and remained with a private collector until it was sold in December 2021. The sale price was $750,000, and an online bidder won the auction.

Discovery of a nugget in the year of the Klondike centennial The nugget was named for the time it was discovered. Its discovery in 1998 coincided with the centennial of the 1898 Klondike Gold Rush stampede. The BLM named it the Centennial Nugget, while Heritage Auctions called it the Alaska Centennial Gold Nugget.

It weighs 294.1 troy ounces, which is a unit of measurement normally applied to precious metals. According to Heritage Auctions, the nugget weighs 9.14 kg, or slightly more than 20 pounds. It is also visually distinctive, with a white quartz base and gold on top.

The auction house indicated that the nugget had been preserved almost in its original state. It was also pointed out that its owner did not order an assay, a procedure that would have determined the percentage of gold in the specimen. In this case, an analysis by X-ray fluorescence of the outer surface was performed, and it showed an average fineness of 87.59% gold, or about 21 karats, according to Heritage. The result refers to the tested surface rather than the whole piece.