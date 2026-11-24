"If there are companies that are caught breaching our laws, we will certainly take very firm enforcement actions. So it's on that basis that we were investigating Megaspeed," Wong said at a press conference in Canberra, where he is on an official visit.

The US Commerce Department added Singapore-based Megaspeed to its trade blacklist on Monday, following criticism from US lawmakers and officials in the Trump administration, according to a Reuters report.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (C) hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and members of his cabinet at Parliament House in Canberra on November 24, 2026. (AFP)

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that his country would continue investigating cloud computing company Megaspeed, an Nvidia-linked firm accused by US authorities of diverting advanced AI chips to China.

What does Megaspeed’s addition to the US Entity List mean?

What does Megaspeed’s addition to the US Entity List mean?

Why was Singapore-based Megaspeed added to the US trade blacklist?

Why was Singapore-based Megaspeed added to the US trade blacklist?

"These investigations into Megaspeed are ongoing on American side, on the Singapore side we are focusing on whether Megaspeed might have breached any Singapore laws," he said, adding that Singapore was continuing discussions with US authorities on the issue.

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What did Singapore say about the Megaspeed investigation? Earlier this month, the US Commerce and Justice departments said that American and Singaporean law enforcement agencies had conducted an "on-site, in-person, end-use check at Megaspeed" in June 2025. The agencies also interviewed Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former CEO of Megaspeed who is accused of having ties to Beijing.

Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner, has been under investigation by US authorities since 2024 over allegations that it diverted AI chips to China. With its addition to the US trade blacklist, the company will now need approval from the US Commerce Department to obtain American exports, a request that is likely to be denied.

Wong said Singapore had previously investigated Alice Huang but found no grounds for further prosecution.

"We took her in, we investigated her, but we eventually released her because there was no basis for further prosecution," he said.

Reuters said it had been unable to determine Alice Huang's whereabouts to seek her comment. Megaspeed did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A week earlier, the company had issued a statement saying it conducts legitimate and lawful business, including complying with US export controls.

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Singapore, Australia sign agreement on essential supplies

Wong made the remarks at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, where the two countries signed an agreement to expand cooperation on securing "essential supplies".

The agreement covers supplies such as food, pharmaceuticals, medical products and agricultural inputs.