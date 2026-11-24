“Everyone is your friend when the chips are up, but those who support you when the chips are down are your real friends,” Musk said in response to X user Shay Boloor, who had written that the way Musk stood by Huang “these past few weeks genuinely made me respect him a lot more.”

Elon Musk was among the handful of CEOs who criticised Jensen Huang’s ouster from Nvidia and later celebrated his return to the chipmaking giant. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX weighed in on backing Huang through tough times in an X post this morning.

Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia Jensen Huang, 63, was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia less than two weeks after he resigned from the position following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged spy for China.

Huang returned to Nvidia's Santa Clara, California, headquarters on Monday to cheers and applause from employees. He was seen dressed in his trademark black jacket as he addressed a crowd of staffers.

(Also read: 'Mistake has been corrected': Elon Musk after Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO)

US President Donald Trump — instrumental in Huang's comeback — heaped praise and fellow tech icon Elon Musk hailed his return. Nvidia shares surged 31.5%, propelling a broader Wall Street rally, Reuters reported.

Elon Musk backed Huang Musk had consistently voiced support for Jensen Huang after news of his affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, became public news. Huang had admitted to the affair in a memo to Nvidia employees earlier this month.

The tech billionaire had earlier backed calls to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia's chief executive, saying the chipmaker could lose "critical" business deals without Huang at the helm.

(Also read: ‘He always came through’: Elon Musk praises Jensen Huang, warns Nvidia could lose ‘critical’ deals without him)

Even before signing a petition for Huang’s reinstatement, Musk had said on X that it "would be an honor" to hire Huang.

Huang also found support from other tech CEOs. OpenAI’s Sam Altman — another CEO who was ousted from the company he co-founded before making a stunning comeback — referred to his reinstatement in a one word post. “Jensen!” wrote Altman on X.

Two days ago, Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke had also criticised the board of Nvidia for the way it handled Huang’s affair admission and subsequent resignation. Lütke referred to the board as “knuckleheads” in a podcast, claiming that Huang is “irreplaceable” as the CEO.

(Also read: ‘Knuckleheads’: Shopify CEO criticises Nvidia board over Jensen Huang’s resignation)

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang in a surprise move on Monday, apparently at the behest of Donald Trump.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.

Trump, who has a close personal relationship with Huang, called for the reinstatement as recently as Sunday night and took credit for the board's decision in an interview Monday with CNBC.

"I believe my intervention was very important," Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)