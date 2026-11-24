And they cannot make a just transition without assistance from developed countries

Since most cumulative emissions to date have been generated by today’s advanced economies, the latter agreed to mobilise $100 billion in climate finance by 2020 at the 15th COP in 2009. This figure was updated to $300 billion by 2035 at the 29th COP in 2024. Both figures are a fraction of the $6-11 trillion per year that developing economies estimate they need up to 2030. Yet the $100 billion in climate finance has started materialising only since 2022, with most of it coming in the form of loans. While estimates for 2025 are not yet available, Carbon Brief reported on November 11 that bilateral pledges – amounting to around $40 billion since 2022 – that expired in 2025 have largely not been renewed in 2026. This could mean climate finance will become even more loan-funded or decline. Neither is acceptable to poor countries seeking an energy transition or funds to adapt to the new normal. While these loans are typically offered at concessional rates, taking on additional debt at lower rates is only marginally better than borrowing at market rates. This was the other key issue preventing a compromise in Antalya.