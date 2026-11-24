Nepal Prime Minister (PM) Balendra Shah’s first bilateral foreign visit to India set up a much-needed reset in bilateral relations, and his meeting with PM Narendra Modi produced several significant outcomes, including a ₹15,000-crore economic package, that will give new shape to historical ties that had gone through a rough patch in recent years. On the Indian side, there was an acknowledgement of the need for a fresh start, especially after last year’s Gen Z uprising in Nepal that swept aside the political parties that have dominated the scene for decades and gave rise to a new set of younger leaders keen on reshaping the relationship in line with the aspirations of a younger generation. On the Nepalese side, there was talk of the need to deliver on the dreams of the youth, including economic and employment opportunities, alongside an understanding that India continues to be a trust responder and a first responder in difficult times, as was shown by New Delhi’s timely assistance after the Bhote Koshi flash floods of August. On the Indian side, there was an acknowledgement of the need for a fresh start. On the Nepalese side, there was talk of the need to deliver on the dreams of the youth, including economic and employment opportunities, alongside an understanding that India continues to be a trust responder and a first responder in difficult times. (@NarendraModi YT via PTI) more

The new initiatives — the development package with a grant of ₹3,500 crore for post-disaster reconstruction and a ₹11,500-crore line of credit, a new railway line linking the pilgrimage sites of Ayodhya and Janakpur, a new 669-MW hydroelectric project, a proposed oil storage terminal of nearly 19 million litres and transit trade access to Kandla and Paradip ports — will spur the work done in recent years to forge greater physical and economic connectivity, and help stave off China’s efforts to take on a greater role in Nepal’s economy. However, India must ensure quick implementation of these measures, and that the economic package results in meaningful development that benefits the people of Nepal.

The reset of the India-Nepal relationship comes at a time when New Delhi is dealing with an increasingly complicated neighbourhood, where traditional friendships have frayed and the threat from adversaries has not lessened. There is considerable synergy between the national priorities of India and Nepal, and this should help in addressing outstanding challenges such as border issues. An improvement in ties with Nepal, especially with a leadership in Kathmandu that has spoken of forging a relationship of equals, will give India more space to deal with other challenges in the region.