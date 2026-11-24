Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.
‘I’m going to be a better CEO’: Jensen Huang tells Nvidia employees on ‘first day at work’ after ouster
Nvidia employees welcomed Jensen Huang with cheers as the AI chipmaker’s co-founder returned less than two weeks after his ousted.
Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang returned to the company’s Santa Clara headquarters on Monday. A video shared online showed him receiving a standing ovation from employees and promising to become “a better CEO” after being reinstated.
Also read: Trump feared China would 'hire' Jensen Huang and ‘convinced’ Nvidia board to reinstate him
“I’m going to be a better CEO."
Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of employees applauding, chanting “Jensen! Jensen!” and recording Huang’s return on their phones as he walked into the company’s headquarters. Witnesses told Business Insider the crowd packed Nvidia’s lobby, with many employees struggling to catch a glimpse of the returning chief executive.
Deep Dive
Unlike his signature black leather jacket, Huang arrived wearing a navy-coloured cotton coat.
“This is my first day at work,” Huang told cheering employees gathered inside Nvidia’s headquarters. “I’m terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this,” Huang said with his hand over his heart.
He then added, “I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.”
"I don't have a computer, so the IT department is gonna give me a new PC," Huang said jokingly according to Business Insider.
His return comes 11 days after he resigned as CEO.
Also read: ‘We love you, Jensen': Employees chant Huang's name as he returns to Nvidia HQ after reinstatement
Board reverses course after employee support and government involvement
Nvidia’s board formally reinstated Huang on Monday after reversing its earlier decision to accept his resignation.
According to statements cited by multiple media outlets, the board said it received input from senior US government officials before concluding that Huang’s return “poses no national security risk.”
The White House also confirmed that President Donald Trump supported Huang’s reinstatement. According to reports, Trump asked Vice President JD Vance to work with Nvidia’s board over the weekend to provide assurances needed for Huang’s return.
The New York Times reported that administration officials played an active role in discussions surrounding the reinstatement, although Nvidia has not publicly detailed those conversations.
Nvidia employees and supporters also ran an unusually public campaign that urged the board to restore the company’s longtime leader. A “Stand with Jensen” petition reportedly gathered more than 200,000 signatures, including thousands identifying themselves as current Nvidia employees.
Business leaders also welcomed Huang’s return.
Huang's return triggered a sharp rise in stock prices. Nvidia's stock soared 32%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 6.7%.
Huang resigned on November 12 after reports alleged he had engaged in extramarital relationships, including one involving a direct report at Nvidia and another involving an alleged Chinese intelligence operative, Alice Huang. Two days before stepping down, Huang publicly admitted that he had been “unfaithful to my wife.”