Donald Trump said that he spoke "directly and indirectly" with the board of Nvidia about reinstating Jensen Huang as they announced that the 63-year-old is back to lead them. Explaining the decision to involve himself in the decision of a corporate board, Trump said he feared China would “hire” Huang. Nvidia's Jensen Huang with US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on September 29. (REUTERS) more

Huang, who stepped down from Nvidia after admitting to an affair with Alice Huang, suspected by US intelligence of spying for China, will return as the company's CEO, president and a member of the board of directors. Huang's ouster had come amid an ongoing US probe into alleged smuggling of restricted Nvidia chips into China. They allege that Alice Huang and her Singaporean company Megaspeed were a key node in the smuggling network via which the export-restricted chips may have reached China.

Trump told CNBC in an interview after the reinstatement that he spoke with the board "directly and indirectly," suggesting he had a role in the decision. “I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump said, adding that he "convinced" the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang.

Also read: ‘You got brain, nobody can beat you’: Trump spoke to Jensen Huang before reinstatement as Nvidia CEO